Lincoln County Animal Services, on a no-kill mission, expands staff

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

In an effort to help the Lincoln County Animal Shelter achieve “no-kill” designation, the county has given animal services director Hannah Beaver permission to hire an animal control supervisor.

“Animal control requires someone who is passionate toward animals and people,” Beaver said. “In hiring for this position we will be looking for someone who can show leadership, vision and expertise, but most of all someone who is passionate, understands our mission and can see the important role this position plays in helping our agency reach its goals.”

The animal control supervisor, which is a brand new position within the county, will report directly to Beaver.

“This position will include an exciting mix of responsibilities,” Beaver said. “The animal control supervisor will be tasked with traditional duties such as overseeing the enforcement of our animal ordinance and state animal and rabies laws, supervising the animal services officers in their duties and managing the day to day operations of our animal control division. However, this position will also work with management to put in place positive policies and procedures, set division goals and objectives and implement proactive changes that will help guide animal control in Lincoln County into the years to come.”

Lincoln County has taken great strides toward operating the first government-run “no-kill” shelter in North Carolina over recent years and this is another step in that direction. A shelter must maintain a live-release rate of at least 90 percent for 12 consecutive months to be designated as a “no-kill” shelter. The Lincoln County shelter snapped a streak of four consecutive months when nearly 60 cats were euthanized in June for medical reasons, but the shelter recovered in July and has posted a live-release rate above 90 percent in five of the past six months.

“It is really important that as an animal services department we work hard to provide a proactive rather than reactive approach to animal issues out in our community,” Beaver said. “We are looking for our animal control division to develop lasting partnerships with the members of our community in their daily work with citizens and animals in the field. This approach will ultimately lead to making Lincoln County a better place for both animals and people, while helping us reach our no-kill goals. Animal control is an exciting and evolving field that has changed dramatically over the last 10 years and the addition of this position will give our department the ability to provide more of the right kind of animal services to make a truly lasting impact in our community.”

The county will accept applications through the end of this month and Beaver said she is hoping to have the position filled by the middle of October. The animal control supervisor will receive an annual salary of approximately $35,000, according to the job posting.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard