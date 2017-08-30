Guest View— Questions arising about Atlantic Coast Pipeline

As we draw close to the final approvals for the $5 billion, 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline, there’s a growing chorus of voices saying, “Hey, wait a minute — what about this?” We’re pleased that someone with some clout — someone who can issue necessary permits for the natural-gas pipeline — is listening.

Officials from the state Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Department of Commerce were in Lumberton last week for another “listening session” to gather more feedback on the pipeline. They got some that they need to seriously consider. Federal regulators should pay attention too.

Ryan E. Emanuel, a professor at N.C. State University and an expert on water, carbon and climate issues, noted that the country’s latest National Climate Assessment urges that the country back away from new fossil fuel infrastructure, including pipelines. “This is our only hope to keep climate change in check,” Emanuel said.

The professor also came with numbers that show serious risk for the state and especially for Robeson County. By the end of the century, he said, climate change is expected to cost this country about one percent of its gross domestic product. That’s $4 billion a year for North Carolina. But Robeson, like many other poorer, more rural areas, would be hit harder, Emanuel said — a possible loss of 10 to 15 percent a year to the Robeson economy. That’s in a county that has one of the highest rates of poverty in the state.

Emanuel, who’s a member of the Lumbee tribe, spoke too about the impact that the pipeline would have on the land that the Lumbees have used for centuries, including as sacred burial grounds. Lumbee Jorden Revels, a sophomore at UNC-Pembroke, concurred. “Land is a part of our identity,” he said. “It is a large part of who we are as a people.” It was only last week that state officials met with Lumbee and other tribal governments to gather their views on the project.

The question we hear goes beyond the obvious environmental impact of the pipeline and asks whether the pipeline, which will bring fracking gas from West Virginia, is really necessary, or if it’s been oversold as an economic booster for our local economy. We hope state officials will give the pipeline sponsors’ economic assumptions a rigorous review.

The project’s support is largely based upon promises of economic development from an industrial-scale sources of cheap natural gas. But we’ve not seen any convincing proof that the gas supply would overcome other problems that have prevented large industrial development from happening here. If it turns out that the only real beneficiary of the project is Duke Energy, which will get plenty of gas to run present and future power plants, is it still worth all the disruption to lives and the environment? We’re not sure a lot of people would say “yes.”

There’s still time for the state to gather experts to run the numbers used to justify the pipeline and make sure the disruption and potential damage are really worth it.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.