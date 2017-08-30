Filmmaker shares tale of Civil War’s aftermath

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

After spending four years in the Army, Michael Helms returned to his hometown of Lincolnton. He attended Gaston College for a year, then Gardner-Webb University for another year before enrolling in the University of North Carolina School of Arts to focus in film studies. Helms’s first love was theater. He has performed in several Lincoln Theatre Guild productions and is directing the upcoming production of “Love Letters” in February.

“I always had an interest in film and grew up with a passion for the story-telling process,” he said. “Film didn’t really take hold until 2002 or 2003.”

Helms just finished up a film short entitled “When the Land is Sick,” which he wrote the screenplay for, directed and starred in. The film was accepted for the Asheville Film Festival on Sept. 16.

The film begins a year after the Civil War. Ambrose, played by Helms, a traumatized soldier, rids himself of all his belongings and goes out into the wilderness to die. While out there, he is befriended by two wandering ex-Confederates. He soon discovers they are holding a kidnapped girl with the intention of selling her to an Indian tribe. Ambrose is now renewed with purpose – to free the girl.

“I’ve always had a fascination with the Civil War from a very young age,” Helms said. “My mom had these books about the Civil War that I used to read all the time. I would look at what happened to the people after the war and how it affected the population as a whole. I can’t say exactly what it is that draws me to it. It’s amazing what you go through during the war and then after that the rebuilding process – it’s like going through the same thing again.”

Originally, the film was called “Ambrose” but Helms didn’t really like one-word titles and wanted something more creative that would catch the attention of potential viewers. There’s a line in the film, a Navaho saying — “If the land is sick then the people are sick” — which Helms thought would work perfectly.

“It refers to the land, which was at war, America’s at war and it’s sick so the people who are suffering from that are also sick,” he said.

The film was made entirely in Lincoln County. Helms has a draft of the screenplay written for a full-length version of the film. He’s submitted the film to several festivals for showing. The next step is to raise the money necessary to produce the full-length version, which he plans to shoot in Lincoln County as well. That’s the benefit of a film being accepted in a film festival because it helps gain momentum for the film.

Creating a film is a carefully orchestrated collaboration of the screenwriter, director, cinematographer, sound crew, film editor, color grader and many other contributors.

“Screenwriting is probably the purest, most individualistic process in the filmmaking world,” Helms said. “When you’re writing your first draft and subsequent drafts, you’re the hand of God – you’re controlling everything and it’s entirely what you want. At the same time there’s something to it that you’re not in control of. It’s an amazing process to go through it and not have it tainted by anyone else’s view, vision or thoughts – at first. Later on, other people chime in and tell you what’s wrong with the script which is helpful.”

Helms’s goal is to be a writer and director.

“I think it would be really great to bring filmmaking to Lincoln County,” he said. “There’s amazing art, music and theater which is great that Lincoln County supports that but there’s a lot to be had and said with film, especially documentaries recording Lincoln County history and films like mine. Even though the film is not about the Civil War, it’s about the people that suffered from it.”

A trailer of the film can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k4aviIJahk. Helms can be reached via the film’s Facebook page.

Image courtesy of Contributed