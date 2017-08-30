Criminal Charges— 8-30-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jason Lamar Spencer, 38, of 115 W. Robinson St. in Dallas was charged August 25 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/concealing tax paid liquor, display expired registration plate and possessing stolen goods. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Melissa Louise Carter, 33, of 2303 Brevard Place Rd. in Iron Station was charged August 25 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Michael Trivette, 26, of 9230 Mull Rd. in Vale was charged August 25 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $1,500 cash bond was set.
- Ricky Dale Waldrop Jr., 33, of 1104 Jason St. in Bessemer City was charged August 25 with one count of probation violation.
- David Joseph McCurry, 50, of 104 Hawks Bill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged August 25 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $750.00 secured bond was set.
- James Timothy Johnson, 45, of 2425 Old Post Rd. in Shelby was charged August 25 with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Joseph Robert Bayer, 57, of 3165 Holly Berry Ln. in Lincolnton was charged August 25 with five counts of uttering a forged instrument. A $2,000 bond was set.
- Cathy Jane McCurry, 51, of 104 Hawks Bill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged August 25 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $750.00 secured bond was set.
- Shaniqua Montae Jefferies, 28, of 990 Hatchett Rd. in Lincolnton was charged August 25 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possessing stolen goods.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login