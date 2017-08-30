Alive After Five concert series wraps up Thursday

The fourth and final series of Alive After Five is this Thursday. The Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band will bring their blend of beach music, blues and funk to the stage. The group consists of nine members, with five playing horns, coming up to Lincolnton for the first time from the “swamp lands” of North Carolina.

“For us it’s about going out to have a good time and getting the people who come to see us to have a good time too,” Dale Edwards said. “That’s what music’s supposed to be about – making your spirits lighter. Really what they call ‘beach’ music is nothing more than old R&B which we’ll be playing as well as funk, country and a little bit of something for everybody.”

The concert is free to attend. Streets in the first two blocks of East Main Street behind the courthouse will be shut down beginning at 4 p.m. As he has for the past three concerts, DJ John Barkley will entertain the concertgoers from 5-7 p.m., at which point Blackwater Rhythm & Blues will begin playing. They’ll play until 10 p.m., taking periodic breaks between sets.

Vendors will be set up serving food and beverages and the DDA will have a beer garden. There’s no entry fee for the cruise-in and all makes and models of cars and trucks are invited to attend. The rain location is the location of the Lincoln County Farmer’s Market at 225 West Water Street.

“This has been an amazing year of successful Alive After Five events,” Downtown Development Association of Lincolnton executive director Brett Hicks said. “We have been blessed with great weather and awesome crowds for our first three. It’s not only the weather though that made this year great. The volunteers, stores in downtown that stayed open late, the performers, a lot of help from DJ Johnny B and all the vendors, all worked together to make this year successful and a lot of fun. Also, the crowds have shown wonderful support. Black Water Rhythm & Blues will definitely end this year’s concert series with a blast.”

For more information, contact the DDA at (704) 900-9659 or via the organization’s Facebook page.

