Tucker’s Grove Camp Meeting comes to a close

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Tucker’s Grove Camp Meeting came to a close on Sunday. Soon, the campground will return to the vacated façade that it has for most of the year. If someone not knowing about camp meeting would happen to stumble upon the campground any other time of the year, they may wonder what the property was ever used for.

There are many reasons why people return to camp meeting year after year – the worship, friendship and, of course, the food, are three big reasons. Despite the reasons for returning, looking at how camp meetings began provides a good inkling as to why they are so special to those who attend. Started in 1876, Tucker’s Grove is one of the oldest existing African American camp meetings in the south.

Established in the 19th century as part of the Great Awakening, camp meetings were ideally suited to the rural southern region where there were few established churches and fewer ministers. For those living outside the more populated areas, the only religious leadership was offered by an occasional circuit preacher. Camp meetings were once one of the few sources of socialization and entertainment that many of these rural families had all year.

At 90 years old, Sadie Derr is perhaps the oldest attendee still going to Tucker’s Grove. She’s still drawn to the campground every year but, like many others who have been coming for centuries, she said that camp meeting is not what it used to be back when entertainment wasn’t as readily available as it is now. Life was simpler and most likely much more difficult for these matriarchs and patriarchs of camp meetings. Derr remembers coming to camp meeting on the back of a mule, carrying in pens on the wagon the live chickens they’d eat while at camp meeting.

Jerry Nixon is currently a member of the Tucker’s Grove Campground Board of Trustees, as was his father and grandfather. Those that don’t know about the history of camp meetings in the south may wonder why they aren’t held during a cooler time of the year. Nixon said the reason they’re held in August is because by this time of year, the cotton had been planted and farmers were waiting for the cotton boll to open so it could be harvested.

“Everybody was just waiting on the harvest to come,” he said. “So they decided it would be a good time to come out here and give praises to God for a good harvest. During the slavery time, the blacks and whites met at Rock Springs Campground but after slavery ended in 1865, the trustees took a vote that they didn’t want the blacks to come there any more so Ms. Tucker donated the land here for Tucker’s Grove blacks to have their own camp meeting. So we were free to worship, dance and sing and praise God in our own way.”

And dance, sing and praise God they do. During worship, the singing radiates throughout the campground, enveloping those who are there like a spiritual blanket.

A trustee of Rock Springs Campground, Jay Sigmon, attended camp meeting Friday night and said that Tucker’s Grove was “on like a pot of neck bones,” which is an extremely accurate description of the atmosphere, especially under the arbor during worship.

Unlike Rock Springs which only has one “shack” serving food, Tucker’s Grove has numerous options. There’s the typical fairground fare like snow cones, funnel cakes and Italian sausages but there’s also the soul food – the greens, okra, fried chicken and croakers and, of course, barbecue.

A relative newcomer to Tucker’s Grove, Kathy Bridges cooks soul food using recipes passed down from her grandmother. She offers barbecue, ribs, pig feet, country ham, fried fish and chicken, turnip greens, green beans, slaw and many other side dishes, plus her famous sweet potato pie.

“I’m a country girl,” she said. “We grew our own vegetables and slaughtered our own pigs. There ain’t nothing like fresh food out of the garden. I got okra and tomatoes here that came right out of my garden. There’s nothing like home-cooked food and we cook with love. Everything that we do we try to make it special because if we eat it and like it we know they’ll like it too and they’ll come back for more.”

Using senses other than sight to take in camp meeting, Ulysses Johnson, who went blind in the 1990s due to glaucoma and cataracts, has been coming to camp for most of his 79 years. He built more than 25 of the tents at Tucker’s Grove, including the one he and his family stay in during camp meeting.

“Mr. (Franklin) Lowery and me started building them back in the 70s and I kept building until I went blind,” he said as he sat out in front of his tent, which overlooks the arbor. “It sure smells good around here when that food is cooking. There’s so much joy in this place.”

While most of the people attending Tucker’s Grove are probably not going to go back home to start picking cotton as many did not all that long ago, they’ll be returning to their normal lives, leaving their camp meeting heritage and traditions behind until next year when they can return to the campground once again.

“Most likely, Tucker’s Grove has been a lifeline for the surrounding communities to come together yearly and have something like a family reunion to go back and reminisce and celebrate some of the connectional things that we have together,” Rev. Albert Perkins, who has been the lead pastor at Tucker’s Grove for 34 years, said. “Camp meeting has been something we’ve always been a part of and it has gone on throughout the years. I think if the world continues to stand, camp meeting will go on. The people have changed, there’s a lot of younger people involved now – I think they are realizing that they have a heritage and a part in these grounds.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard