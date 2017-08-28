Report: Lincoln County Schools buses among safest in NC

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Schools (LCS) students who take school buses to and from school will be boarding some of the safest buses in North Carolina this year. After their annual inspection report, the LCS buses received a score of 15. The average score for the western region of North Carolina, which consists of 34 counties, is 45 — the lower the score, the better. LCS’s low inspection score is tied for seventh in the state, according to Eric Eaker, director of transportation for the county school system.

The buses are inspected for safety, cleanliness and overall maintenance.

“Not only do they check the buses, they also check all of our documentation as far as what we have to do to the buses,” Eaker said. “They also take into consideration our inventory levels and they make sure our inventory matches what the state inventory says. Then they look our expenditures – what we spent last year to what we spent this year and how close in relationship are we to our expenditures without either losing a bus off its route or adding buses.”

The mechanics who work on the buses take great pride in their work, which is often done in all types of weather. No matter if it’s excessively hot or cold or pouring down rain, the buses must not only be able to run but also provide safe rides for students.

“We do a lot of our inspections and maintenance out on the road, it’s truly behind-the-scenes.” Tim Beam, one of the school bus mechanics, said. “We find things that need to be repaired and replaced on a day-to-day basis. As a team, we’re out every day getting the work done.”

The inspection process is very involved and if, at any given time, a bus has a flaw that the state feels has a safety issue, they’ll “park” the bus and it can’t run until it’s been fixed and the safety inspector returns to re-inspect the bus to confirm that the work has been done, according to Eaker. There are approximately 400 issues that will lead to a bus being taking out of service.

There’s little notice of an impending inspection. An email comes to the school stating that the inspection will be done on a particular day and time, often with less than 24 hours notice.

“Either you are ready or you’re not,” Eaker said. “In 24 hours, you’re not going to fix everything.”

There will be 111 LCS school buses covering routes to get children to and from school this year, according to Eaker. There is the potential that more buses will be added if needed. At this time, except for a couple of substitute drivers who are filling in until newly hired drivers complete their training, the transportation department is fully staffed with drivers.

