Rep. Patrick McHenry holds town hall in Lincolnton

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Rep. Patrick McHenry wrapped up a series of meetings with his western North Carolina constituents by hosting a town hall at the Lincoln County Senior Center on Wednesday evening.

McHenry, a Republican who is the chief deputy whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, opened the meeting by sharing his thoughts on the recent instances of violence that stemmed from the extreme ideologies that appear to be becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Specifically, the congressman addressed the June shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded McHenry’s close friend, Rep. Steve Scalise, who is now learning how to walk again after being hit in the hip with a bullet that damaged bones, internal organs and blood vessels, and the recent clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly when a domestic terrorist drove his truck into a crowd of counter protesters.

“Before we start questions, I do want to address something that is actually more important than any policy discussion we’re about to have, which is how we treat one another,” McHenry said. “Two months ago there was a man that so hated this president that he came to Washington to do harm. One morning at around 7 a.m. he started shooting at my Republican colleagues who were out at a baseball practice in Washington D.C. … I also saw what happened, as we all did, in Charlottesville, where you had white supremacists, neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, the Ku Klux Klan and other absolutely hate-filled people who showed up with torches, masks and clubs. They didn’t come for a debate. This is not about the first amendment protection of speech. These are acts of violence perpetrated against our people and you had one white supremacist who was so hate-filled that he took his car and drove it into a crowd of people who he was so angry with that he wanted to murder or commit an act of terrorism. When you use your vehicle or another means to strike fear into a crowd for simply congregating, that is an act of terrorism.”

The congressman then opened the floor to questions from the audience of 60 people in attendance at the town hall meeting. McHenry addressed a wide range of questions pertaining to President Donald Trump’s proposed transgender military ban, McHenry’s high-dollar campaign contributors, Trump’s threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t approve his border wall and the investigation into Russia’s meddling in last year’s presidential election.

The overwhelming concern on the minds of most of those who addressed the congressman, however, was the issue of healthcare reform.

“At seven months into this president’s term, while we’ve been able to pass a number of bills, the most serious and most consequential piece of legislation, which is healthcare reform, well, everyone knows the outcome on that,” McHenry said. “We thought we could pass that bill that we’ve been talking about for eight years in four weeks, but it took us four months in the House … This piece of legislation would have repealed $1 trillion of new taxes, while giving the states power over Medicaid fully so that flexibility would create better and more affordable outcomes in many cases. Now that has been exhausted and we have to go back to the drawing board to figure out the more substantive question on how we can actually help those people that are suffering as a result of Obamacare.”

At one point, McHenry asked for a show of hands from the audience on a vote between Obamacare, a free market approach supported by the congressman and a single-payer healthcare system like the one used in Canada. The overwhelming majority of those in attendance supported a single-payer healthcare system in which the government, rather than private insurers, pays for all healthcare costs.

“How do you do it and who pays for it is the question,” McHenry said. “Let me try to answer the reason why I don’t support a single-payer system. The Bernie Sanders and John Conyers bill has been reviewed in terms of how much it would cost and it would cost $32 trillion over the next 10 years. Let’s think of that in context with what we spend in government right now. The fullness of our government is just about $4 trillion annually. That’s what we spend on social security, Medicare, Medicaid, national defense and every dime of what you think of as federal government. In order to take a $4 trillion income stream and turn it into a $7.2 trillion income stream, you have to double in essence every bit of taxes individuals and corporations pay. It’s enormously costly.”

McHenry spent the day in Lincoln County prior to Wednesday night’s town hall meeting, beginning with a visit to the Rock Springs Campground early in the morning. People from all over the country have gathered for the annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting since its inception in 1830.

“The recent expansion of the national historic registry boundary just reminds people of this great long history that we have in this community,” McHenry said. “While some people may drive by it everyday, it’s important to recognize that this tradition is almost 200 years old. It’s important to recognize special things like that in this community.”

The congressman also paid a visit to Blum, the second largest employer in Lincoln County behind the Timken Company. While there, McHenry learned about Blum’s apprenticeship program, in which the company pays for local high school students to earn their associate’s degree, while also earning a salary for their work at Blum.

“What Blum is doing with their apprenticeship program is incredible,” McHenry said. “Parents need to know about it because it’s a great opportunity for those students with math and science interests. It’s a great solution to paying for higher education and finding a job upon graduation. It’s a really incredible program and the fact that Blum designed it for the region is a great gift as well.”

