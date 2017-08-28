Obituaries— 8-28-17

June Powell Wehunt

Mrs. June Powell Wehunt, age 79 of E. Hoke Street in Lincolnton died on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

A funeral service will be held on today at 11 a.m. at Hulls Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Elmore and Rev. Marcus Redding officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will received friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wehunt was born June 1, 1938 in Martinsville, VA to the late G.O. and Sallie Chandler Powell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and three sisters. She was retired from Temp Vent in Lincolnton.

Survivors include two sons, Terry “Andy” Andrew Wehunt and wife Deb, Ralph “Bill” Carroll Wehunt, both of Lincolnton; one brother, G.O. “Buck” Powell of Martinsville, VA; three grandchildren, Heather Carol Wehunt, Drew Wehunt and Hannah Wehunt and one great grandchild, Chloe Wehunt; special niece, Kathy Brooks of Shelby.

Memorials may be made to Hulls Grove Baptist Church, 6670 NC-27, Vale, NC 28168 or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092..

Alva Daniel Batchler

Mrs. Alva Daniel Batchler, age 94, of Daniel Ridge Drive in Lincolnton died on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at High Shoals Memorial Gardens with Rev. Eli Williams officiating. The family will greet friends following the graveside service.

Mrs. Batchler was born June 21, 1923 in Blacksburg Co., SC to the late Arnold and Irene Mathis Dalton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Edmond Daniel and James Batchler. She was retired from textiles. She was a charter member of New Heights Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years.

Survivors include one son, Lee Daniel of Lincolnton; one daughter, Barbara Daniel Lineberger of Lincolnton; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; special family member, JoAnn Gee.

Memorials may be made New Heights Baptist Church, 1506 Miles Rd, Dallas, NC 28034.

Claude Hoyle

Claude Hoyle, age 91, of 4612 Millstead Trail in Lincolnton, died on Friday, August 25, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Leonard’s Fork Baptist Church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Claude was born August 12, 1926, in Lincoln County, to the late Calvin Frank and Florence Leeila Goins Hoyle. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Stella Clark Hoyle; a daughter, Claudette Hoyle Warlick; a brother, David “Buddy” Hoyle; and two sisters, Precious Caskey and Mildred “Kim” Purro. He worked as a supervisor in textiles.

He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Martin of Cherryville, Wanda Dellinger of the home, and Deborah Bassett of Vale; three brothers, Clyde Hoyle of Lake Placid, Fla., Russell Hoyle of Liberty, and Roy Hoyle of Lincolnton; two sisters, Shirley Saddler and Dot Kimrey, both of Staley; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Leonard’s Fork Baptist Church, 1462 Leonard’s Fork Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Donald Nelson Waugh

Donald Nelson Waugh, 79, of Claremont passed away August 24, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on August 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends August 30, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Christopher “Chris” Dale Essary

Christopher “Chris” Dale Essary, 31, of Conover passed away August 24, 2017.

A Celebration of life was held Sunday at 4 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Hickory. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will received friends on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Roberto Beltran Jr.

Roberto Beltran, Jr., 37, of Hickory passed away on August 19, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be held today at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Hickory. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

Kyon Montreal Huffman

Kyon Montreal Huffman, 24, of Newton passed away on August 21, 2017.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

Clifford Ray Gabriel

Clifford Ray Gabriel, 99, of Sherrills Ford passed away August 25, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be held on August 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on August 29, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church

