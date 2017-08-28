NC redistricting could affect state Sen. David Curtis

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

North Carolina legislators have until the end of the month to redraw the state’s election district lines, after 28 districts were deemed unconstitutional by federal courts due to race-based gerrymandering.

The maps that have now been used to elect the North Carolina General Assembly on three occasions were ruled unconstitutional by a panel of three federal judges in August 2016. The United States Supreme Court then affirmed that finding in June and the state was given a Sept. 1 deadline to adopt new election districts.

Tom Hofeller, the same political consultant who drew the current, unconstitutional maps, has been hired by the Republican-dominated legislature to redraw the lines. Hofeller submitted his first attempt at redrawing the districts earlier last week and those maps have been tentatively scheduled for votes in both chambers today.

The proposed maps, which are designed to fix the nine Senate districts and 19 House districts ruled unconstitutional, will also alter other districts, including Senate District 44, which currently spans the entirety of Lincoln County, part of Iredell County and a small portion of Gaston County. If approved, the redrawn District 44 would still include the entirety of Lincoln County and the same small portion of Gaston County, but Iredell County would be dropped and the entirety of Cleveland County would be included instead.

“It’s really a bit disappointing,” state Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican who represents District 44, said. “I’ve spent a lot of time over in Iredell County and I have the support of just about all of the elected officials in Iredell County. I have family there, friends there and a base of support there. I do not have a base of support in Cleveland County. I know maybe 10 people there so I’ve got a lot of work to do in Cleveland County to try and get the same base of support there that I’m losing in Iredell County and that’s going to be the biggest challenge.”

The new maps were drawn in a way to protect incumbents, while keeping past election results in mind. However, the legislature was prohibited from considering race while redrawing the new district lines.

“The makeup of District 44 is not going to change a whole lot,” Curtis said. “Cleveland County votes about 63 percent Republican, which is very similar to how Iredell County voted. This means that the Republican primary will be the election just like before, so if I have a challenger it’ll be in the primary. It will be very difficult for a Democrat to win the general election in my new district, just like it is my current district.”

The proposed maps would have no impact on Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine. Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, has served House District 97 since 2011, when he was appointed to replace Johnathan Rhyne.

“The Lincoln and Caldwell County House districts are actually Constitutionally correct in the way that they’re drawn,” Saine said. “They encompass an entire county, which is how our North Carolina Constitution says it should be when possible, and then of course our population in Lincoln County is almost exactly the number designated for a state House district. Looking at how counties were clustered and districts will have to be redrawn, western North Carolina won’t really be impacted. Those districts won’t be touched in the redrawing and that’s really quite nice from a regional aspect because there won’t be a lot of upheaval. Whether Republican or Democrat, it’s nice to have that continuity.”

