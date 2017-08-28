East Lincoln development spurs concerns over stormwater runoff

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The rapid growth of eastern Lincoln County in recent years has been received with mixed emotions from residents and merchants in the area. Each new development has been met with concerns over added traffic and overcrowding in schools. Now, as these substantial housing developments are being built out, neighboring communities along Lake Norman are taking issue with the stormwater runoff coming from the construction sites.

Residents of the Westport community have addressed the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on numerous occasions over the years regarding the runoff resulting from the construction of the adjacent Covington at Lake Norman subdivision. Westport homeowner Patty Korn has organized a meeting involving the Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Catawba Riverkeeper, the Lincoln County Lakekeeper and other concerned Westport homeowners for the purpose of educating, building relationships and hopefully solving the problem. Korn has also invited the Covington developer and the Covington homeowners association property manager to attend as well.

“Ever since Burton Creek was clear cut many, many years ago, people who live in the Westport neighborhood have expressed concern about the stormwater runoff,” Korn said. “Back in 2011 we pretty much packed a county commissioners meeting, but Westport hasn’t gotten any relief that I’m aware of. Then, in July, we had a big rain and there were several pictures and videos posted to the Westport community Facebook page of the runoff coming from Covington at Lake Norman that left several inches of mud in somebody’s driveway and garage. I live in Westport, but I don’t live on lakefront property, but it still impacts me and I care about the health of Lake Norman.”

Korn has spoken with several other Westport homeowners and one in particular who paid $12,500 in 2013 to have the area around his dock dredged. She spoke with another member of the Westport community who said that he has lost about six inches of water depth and that his boat’s water intake has been filled with dirt on multiple occasions.

“I have a video of muddy, red, dirty water coming right out of the stormwater pipe and going right into the cove,” Korn said. “What we’re up against are two reports that the county has required. One says that yes, there has been sedimentation in the lake, but one specific source can’t be identified. As a Westport resident, I’m not confident that we have enough evidence to get the developer to dredge the coves. That’s what people want. They want the stormwater to stop coming through our community and into Lake Norman, and they want the developer to dredge the coves.”

At this time, Lincoln County doesn’t have a stormwater ordinance to effectively police the runoff that washes pollutants off roads, lawns and other surfaces and carries them into the nearest body of water. These pollutants can harm fish and wildlife populations, kill native vegetation and make recreational areas unsafe and unpleasant.

Rick McSwain, the director of the Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation District, isn’t convinced that there’s a major stormwater runoff issue resulting from the Covington development.

“We’re not really seeing a major stormwater issue with Covington yet because it’s not developed out,” McSwain said. “Now they did have a couple of issues where the street did not have the proper grade to it and some stormwater did run out onto the main highway, but they’re working on correcting that. What happened was that we had a two-inch rain in about 20 minutes out there back in July. That’s a tremendous amount of rain and they did have some runoff issues due to that, but I mean a lot of people would have runoff issues due to that because that’s a lot of rain in a short period of time.”

McSwain is of the opinion that the real issue facing Westport residents is the red water that’s coming from Covington.

“A lot of people don’t understand erosion control and what it does and what it does not do,” McSwain said. “During construction you have to put measures in to contain sediment on site. You can just have a one acre site and runoff from a one acre site is going to have red water. The more area that you have uncovered, the more red water you’re going to have. During construction you have erosion control measures and normally it runs into a basin that holds that water and allows the solid particles to settle out. Those basins don’t hold the water forever, they release the water over a three day period of time. Even during that three day period of time you still have suspended clay particles in the water. It takes weeks for water to settle out all of the suspended clay particles, so you have that runoff going into the lake. Every time it rains we get phone calls saying that the cove is filling up with mud, but it’s not, it’s red water.”

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Peter By The Lake Episcopal Church, located at 8433 Fairfield Forest Road in Denver.