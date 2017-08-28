Denver veterans bring REBOOT course to Lincoln County

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A soldier often doesn’t leave the trauma of war behind when they’re discharged. That suffering is brought home and is frequently shared by the veteran’s spouse and family. When Danielle Zettl’s husband, Brandon, returned from Afghanistan, he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, which affected his entire family.

Last winter, Danielle Zettl, a Denver resident who is also a veteran, signed them both up to a REBOOT Combat Recovery course in Charlotte. Unfortunately, at that time, Brandon Zettl was not able to complete the course beyond the first week but Danielle Zettl did.

“I felt like I had a good bit of information and was able to sort through the post-traumatic stress that Brandon has as well as the stress that I have,” she said. “As I watched the change throughout the course in everybody, including myself, I decided to bring it here to Denver. It gave me a sense of purpose again and hope and simply let me know that we weren’t alone.”

REBOOT Combat and Recover was founded in 2011 by Dr. Jenny Owens, who was working as an occupational therapist with veterans with mild traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. It’s a 12-week course that serves the entire family, offering a blend of clinical insight with faith-based support, according to the REBOOT website. The local REBOOT course will begin on Aug. 28 at Denver Baptist Church.

“REBOOT is a safe place for veterans to come to heal from the moral injuries of war,” Danielle Zettl said. “Many of us believe that we’re made of mind, body and soul and the question arises whether or not there can be a soul wound. That’s how REBOOT came about.”

In general, veterans are very private people and don’t like to ask for help and stigma is also an obstacle to mental health care, according to Brandon Zettl.

“We’re going to be dealing with post-traumatic stress for a long time and our goal is to beat it and not let it defeat us,” he said. “There’s a certain point where you have to surrender to accomplish this and you have to go outside your comfort zone to grow. REBOOT is learning that you can go through this with other people. Strangely enough, from generation to generation and deployment to deployment, everyone comes back experiencing almost the exact same symptoms, if not the same.”

REBOOT also gives veterans who, when discharged, left the former solidarity of their cohorts while in the service, a new sense of belonging. It is open to spouses and families of veterans.

“When war comes home it affects the entire family,” Danielle Zettl said. “You hear that but when you sit in a room full of veterans and their spouses you see that it’s true. We think that our husbands or wives can come home and leave it behind but we realize fairly quickly that it’s not left behind. It definitely comes home and we have to learn to deal with it and make that the new normal in our lives. A lot of us don’t know how to do that and that’s where REBOOT comes in.”

There’s no cost to attend REBOOT, which will be held at Denver Baptist Church, located at 3545 North Highway 16 in Denver. Food and childcare will be provided. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the coursework from 6:30-8 p.m. Registration is available online at https://rebootrecovery.com/join/ or by emailing at daniellezettl@yahoo.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard