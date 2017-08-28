Criminal Charges— 8-28-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Michael Ray Campbell, 28, of 1618 Knoll Dr. in Vale was charged Aug. 22 with one count of assault on a female. A $500 bond was set.
- Michael Aaron Ward, 43, of 1602 Broome St. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 22 with one count of failure to appear. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Justin Morrow, 42, of 6715 Navajo Tr. in Sherrills Ford was charged Aug. 22 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Candice Renne Swanson, 23, of 1769 Hwy. 16 N. in Denver was charged Aug. 22 with two counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Kevin Scott Creel, 46, of 2296 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 22 with one count of weapon by possession by a felon of firearms etc. prohibited.
- Cheryle Lynn Klein-Sigmon, 59, of 1482 John Chapman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 22 with one count of possession stolen goods and two counts of failure to appear.
- Scott Anderson Nazworth, Jr., 18, of 158 Freeze Crossing in Mooresville was charged Aug. 22 with one count of probation violation. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- James Thomas Dillow, 20, of 3942 Benny Shrum Ln. in Maiden was charged August 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Antrail L. Lineberger, 39, of 717 2nd St. Pl. SW. in Conover was charged August 23 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $380 cash bond was set.
- Floyd Ladon Powell, 54, of 183 A. St. in Lincolnton was charged August 23 with one count of violation of 50B order.
- David Wallace Carpenter, 54, of 3846 Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged August 23 with one count of stalking.
- Justin Dru Bragg, 30, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged August 23 with one count of failure to appear.
- Sandy Diane Collins, 39, of 7475 Campground Rd. in Denver was charged August 23 with one count of larceny.
- Kortney Causby, 27, of 4509-2 Fallston Rd. in Shelby was charged August 23 with one count of failure to appear.
- Lisa Walker Leonhardt, 52, of 7712 Ed Willis Rd. in Vale was charged August 23 with three counts of true bill of indictment. A $45,000 secured bond was set.
- Fernando Garcia Cesar, 18, of 6239 Dove Tree Ln. in Charlotte was charged August 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Thomas Edward Moore, 25, of 7256 Bradberry Ln. in Denver was charged August 23 with one count each of possession of a stolen firearm and assault by pointing a gun. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Michael Vicars, 32, of 2389 Hickory Ridge Ct. in Denver was charged August 23 with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Brandon Scott Cecil, 34, of 1861 N. NC 16 Business Hwy. in Denver was charged August 23 with one count each of statutory rape/sex of a 13-15 years of age by defendant 6 years older and indecent liberties with child. An $80,000 secured bond was set.
- David Eugene Mosteller, 28, of 135 Acre Dr. in Cherryville was charged August 23 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Donald Aaron Robinson, 32, of 135 Acre Dr. in Cherryville was charged August 23 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Travis Allen Jones, 32, of 5424 W. NC 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged August 23 with two counts of felony larceny and possessing stolen goods; one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
- Robert Ashley Swann, 29, of 521 Dixon School Rd. in Kings Mountain was charged Aug. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Alicia Ann Barnes, 24, of 508 Oak Run in Bessemer City was charged Aug. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- John Francis Bleasius, 46, of 391 Mooregate Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 24 with one count each of possessing stolen goods and driving while license revoked. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Candace Lea Graham, 37, of 545 Knollwood Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 24 with one count of probation violation. A $3,000 bond was set.
- Hunter Wayne McNeely, 18, of 272 Gilbert Rd. in Vale was charged Aug. 24 with one count each of statutory sex offense with 13, 14, or 15 year old by defendant six years or older and indecent liberties with a child. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login