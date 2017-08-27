Sports Briefs

Advance tickets for Cherryville-West Lincoln football

Advance tickets will be on sale for this Friday’s Cherryville at West Lincoln football game beginning Tuesday at the West Lincoln High School office.

Denver Nuggets fall season

The Denver Nuggets Basketball travel team will be starting up girl’s middle school and high school basketball teams for the fall season. Girls grades 7-12 are eligible to tryout for the team. Tryouts will be September 6, September 11 and September 13. Tryouts will be held at East Lincoln High School from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. each night. Teams will practice two nights a week and play two tournaments in both September and October. Fees for the teams will be determined at a later date. For more information, please contact coach, Craig McCoy, at 704-449-8769 or rameses1971@gmail.com. Forms for participation can be downloaded and filled out at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1/handouts .