Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Aug. 28

Soccer

East Gaston at North Lincoln 4 p.m.



Tuesday, Aug. 29

Soccer

Ashbrook at Lincolnton 5 p.m.

Volleyball

North Lincoln at West Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

Tennis

Kings Mountain at North Lincoln 4 p.m.

West Lincoln at Draughn

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Soccer

Burns at West Lincoln 5 p.m.

Hunter Huss at North Lincoln 5:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at pine Lake Prep 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Statesville at North Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Tennis

Lincolnton at East Gaston