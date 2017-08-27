This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Aug. 28
Soccer
East Gaston at North Lincoln 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Soccer
Ashbrook at Lincolnton 5 p.m.
Volleyball
North Lincoln at West Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover
Tennis
Kings Mountain at North Lincoln 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Draughn
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Soccer
Burns at West Lincoln 5 p.m.
Hunter Huss at North Lincoln 5:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at pine Lake Prep 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Statesville at North Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Tennis
Lincolnton at East Gaston
