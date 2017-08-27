Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Aug. 28

Soccer

East Gaston at North Lincoln  4 p.m.

 
Tuesday, Aug. 29

Soccer

Ashbrook at Lincolnton  5 p.m.

Volleyball

North Lincoln at West Lincoln  4:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

Tennis

Kings Mountain at North Lincoln  4 p.m.

West Lincoln at Draughn

 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Soccer

Burns at West Lincoln  5 p.m.

Hunter Huss at North Lincoln  5:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at pine Lake Prep  7 p.m.

Volleyball

Statesville at North Lincoln  4:30 p.m.

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Tennis

Lincolnton at East Gaston

You must be logged in to post a comment Login