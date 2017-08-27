Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 6

Alleghany County 20, Grayson County, Va. 14

Ayden-Grifton 34, Pamlico County 26

Belmont Cramer 49, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 18

Belmont South Point 59, Lincolnton 6

Bessemer City 22, East Gaston 0

Brevard 27, Rosman 12

Cameron Union Pines 48, St. Pauls 39

Canton Pisgah 35, Enka 0

Cape Fear 15, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

Carolina Forest, S.C. 24, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Carolina Pride def. Charlotte Victory Christian, forfeit

Charlotte Berry Tech 12, Mint Hill Rocky River 9

Charlotte Catholic 44, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Christian 54, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 51

Charlotte Harding 48, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Independence 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 42, Matthews Butler 9

Charlotte Myers Park 23, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 20

Charlotte Providence 31, Cornelius Hough 27

Charlotte Vance 55, Monroe 0

Chatham Central 14, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

Cherokee 49, Choctaw Central, Miss. 31

Cherryville 22, Forest City Chase 19

Chocowinity Southside 48, Holly Ridge Dixon 24

Clayton 41, Rolesville 6

Clayton Cleveland 19, Garner 15

Clover, S.C. 41, Gastonia Forestview 5

Concord 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19

Concord Robinson 33, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 8

Currituck County 46, Camden County 21

Durham Riverside 30, Northern Vance 0

East Bend Forbush 37, North Iredell 13

East Bladen 35, Clinton 16

East Duplin 27, Jacksonville 26

East Mecklenburg 14, Gastonia Ashbrook 12

East Rowan 49, Central Davidson 0

East Rutherford 48, North Gaston 14

East Surry 39, Boonville Starmount 20

East Wilkes 52, Surry Central 14

Eastern Alamance 47, Burlington Cummings 13

Eastern Guilford 50, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 7

Eastern Wayne 34, Goldsboro 12

Eden Morehead 34, Martinsville, Va. 27

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Norview, Va. 38

Farmville Central 41, North Lenoir 16

Fayetteville Sanford 21, Fayetteville Britt 0

Fayetteville Smith 13, Durham Jordan 10

Fayetteville Westover 20, Lumberton 15

Franklin 28, Murphy 21

Franklinton 31, Bunn 21

Friendship 45, Chapel Hill 0

Fuquay-Varina 35, Cary 24

Gastonia Huss 33, Concord Cox Mill 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Johnston 25

Granville Central 7, Bartlett Yancey 6

Greene Central 40, Pikeville Aycock 10

Greensboro Dudley 74, Jamestown Ragsdale 21

Greensboro Grimsley 24, Asheboro 21

Greensboro Page 38, Northern Guilford 27

Greenville Conley 60, Rocky Mount 43

Harrells Christian 49, Word of God Christian Academy 12

Havelock 48, New Bern 19

Hayesville 13, Copper Basin, Tenn. 0

Hendersonville 29, West Henderson 28

Hertford County 27, Wilson Hunt 22

Hickory Ridge 47, Central Cabarrus 37

Hickory St. Stephens 35, Claremont Bunker Hill 7

High Point Central 21, Southern Guilford 7

High Point Christian Academy 31, Raleigh Ravenscroft 8

Hope Mills South View 42, Hoke County 27

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Monroe Piedmont 7

Kernersville Glenn 52, Walkertown 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 55, Arcadia, Va. 36

Kings Mountain 64, South Caldwell 6

Kinston Parrott Academy 88, Wayne Christian 28

Kinston 19, North Pitt 12

Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 26, Asheville 16

Lake Norman Charter 22, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6

Lee County 45, Holly Springs 0

Lenoir Hibriten 55, West Caldwell 0

Madison County 42, North Buncombe 20

Maiden 50, East Burke 6

Manteo 49, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 0

McDowell County 43, Avery County 6

Metrolina Christian Academy 47, Monroe Union Academy 27

Mitchell County 27, Concord Cannon 14

Monroe Parkwood 26, Marshville Forest Hills 23

Monroe Sun Valley 59, Anson County 22

Morganton Freedom 41, Valdese Draughn 6

Morganton Patton 64, R-S Central 29

Morrisville Green Hope 37, Apex 12

Mt. Airy 38, West Stokes 20

Mt. Pleasant 27, Northwest Cabarrus 24

Newton Foard 23, Catawba Bandys 17

North Davidson 28, Davie County 7

North Duplin 28, Pinetown Northside 12

North Henderson 44, East Henderson 41

North Lincoln 47, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 6

North Mecklenburg 48, Charlotte Olympic 20

North Moore 47, North Stokes 7

North Raleigh Christian 42, Fayetteville Christian 6

North Stanly 51, Monroe Central 0

North Surry 35, Elkin 14

North Wake Saints 14, Louisburg 8

North Wilkes 28, South Stokes 14

Northampton County 16, Bertie County 14

Northern Durham 29, Person 26

Oxford Webb 42, Gates County 28

Pasquotank County 47, Northwest Halifax 20

Pembroke Swett 31, Wilmington Ashley 6

Pfafftown Reagan 22, North Forsyth 7

Pittsboro Northwood 42, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Princeton 41, Newton Grove Midway 21

Providence Grove 21, Western Harnett 9

Raleigh Athens Drive 53, Raleigh Broughton 28

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 20, Southern Durham 8

Raleigh Enloe 28, Southern Lee 24

Raleigh Leesville Road 38, Cary Panther Creek 16

Raleigh Millbrook 39, Raleigh Wakefield 9

Raleigh Sanderson 34, Knightdale 7

Raleigh St. David’s 48, Halifax Academy 26

Randleman 64, Southwestern Randolph 22

Reidsville 58, Mayodan McMichael 7

Richlands 44, Jacksonville White Oak 22

Riverside Martin 28, Plymouth 13

Roanoke Rapids 38, Southeast Halifax 7

Robbinsville 61, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 0

Robersonville South Creek 35, Perquimans 8

Rocky Mount Academy 47, Community Christian 22

Rocky Point Trask 48, West Columbus 0

Rose Hill Union 32, South Robeson 0

Salemburg Lakewood 44, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Salisbury 41, China Grove Carson 12

Scotland 34, Durham Hillside 21

Seven Springs Spring Creek 48, Lejeune 0

Shelby 29, Asheville Reynolds 8

Shelby Crest 20, Asheville Roberson 14

Socastee, S.C. 43, North Brunswick 20

South Central Pitt 31, West Craven 20

South Columbus 34, Fayetteville Byrd 7

South Granville 21, South Johnston 7

South Iredell 56, West Iredell 14

South Lenoir 49, Jones County 6

South Stanly 14, East Montgomery 13

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, North Edgecombe 8

Southampton Academy, Va. 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8

Southeast Guilford 11, Greensboro Smith 6

Southeast Raleigh 37, Northern Nash 0

Southern Nash 48, Nash Central 7

Southlake Christian 34, Hickory Grove Christian 14

St. Joseph, S.C. 26, Hickory Home School 22

Statesville Christian 50, Charlotte Northside Christian 0

Swain County 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16

Swansboro 27, Croatan 20

Tarboro 48, Washington 0

Tellico Plains, Tenn. 30, Andrews 21

Topsail 34, Pender County 6

Trinity 34, Kernersville McGuinness 2

Trinity Christian 38, Raleigh Wake Christian 20

Trinity Wheatmore 7, East Davidson 2

Village Christian 21, Concord First Assembly 7

Wake Forest 38, Richmond County 13

Wake Forest Heritage 47, Apex Middle Creek 27

Warren County 45, Gaston KIPP Pride 14

Warsaw Kenan 55, Southern Wayne 13

Watauga County 53, Ashe County 21

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 35, Kannapolis Brown 14

Wendell Corinth Holders 28, West Johnston 6

West Bladen 39, South Brunswick 36

West Carteret 47, East Carteret 37

West Davidson 24, South Davidson 0

West Forsyth 68, Winston-Salem Carver 6

West Mecklenburg 36, West Charlotte 6

West Montgomery 47, Thomasville 21

West Rowan 27, North Rowan 11

West Stanly 25, Albemarle 7

Western Alamance 35, Burlington Williams 3

Whiteville 29, West Brunswick 28

Wilmington Hoggard 26, Orange 6

Wilmington Laney 39, Greenville Rose 12

Wilmington New Hanover 34, Jacksonville Northside 6

Wilson Beddingfield 32, Smithfield-Selma 22

Wilson Fike 26, East Wake 25

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, East Forsyth 17

Winston-Salem Parkland 55, Winston-Salem Prep 20

Winston-Salem Reynolds 47, Winston-Salem Atkins 13

