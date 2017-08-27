High School Football Scoreboard

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 6
Alleghany County 20, Grayson County, Va. 14
Ayden-Grifton 34, Pamlico County 26
Belmont Cramer 49, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 18
Belmont South Point 59, Lincolnton 6
Bessemer City 22, East Gaston 0
Brevard 27, Rosman 12
Cameron Union Pines 48, St. Pauls 39
Canton Pisgah 35, Enka 0
Cape Fear 15, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
Carolina Forest, S.C. 24, Charlotte Providence Day 7
Carolina Pride def. Charlotte Victory Christian, forfeit
Charlotte Berry Tech 12, Mint Hill Rocky River 9
Charlotte Catholic 44, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Christian 54, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 51
Charlotte Harding 48, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Independence 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 42, Matthews Butler 9
Charlotte Myers Park 23, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 20
Charlotte Providence 31, Cornelius Hough 27
Charlotte Vance 55, Monroe 0
Chatham Central 14, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Cherokee 49, Choctaw Central, Miss. 31
Cherryville 22, Forest City Chase 19
Chocowinity Southside 48, Holly Ridge Dixon 24
Clayton 41, Rolesville 6
Clayton Cleveland 19, Garner 15
Clover, S.C. 41, Gastonia Forestview 5
Concord 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19
Concord Robinson 33, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 8
Currituck County 46, Camden County 21
Durham Riverside 30, Northern Vance 0
East Bend Forbush 37, North Iredell 13
East Bladen 35, Clinton 16
East Duplin 27, Jacksonville 26
East Mecklenburg 14, Gastonia Ashbrook 12
East Rowan 49, Central Davidson 0
East Rutherford 48, North Gaston 14
East Surry 39, Boonville Starmount 20
East Wilkes 52, Surry Central 14
Eastern Alamance 47, Burlington Cummings 13
Eastern Guilford 50, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 7
Eastern Wayne 34, Goldsboro 12
Eden Morehead 34, Martinsville, Va. 27
Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Norview, Va. 38
Farmville Central 41, North Lenoir 16
Fayetteville Sanford 21, Fayetteville Britt 0
Fayetteville Smith 13, Durham Jordan 10
Fayetteville Westover 20, Lumberton 15
Franklin 28, Murphy 21
Franklinton 31, Bunn 21
Friendship 45, Chapel Hill 0
Fuquay-Varina 35, Cary 24
Gastonia Huss 33, Concord Cox Mill 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Johnston 25
Granville Central 7, Bartlett Yancey 6
Greene Central 40, Pikeville Aycock 10
Greensboro Dudley 74, Jamestown Ragsdale 21
Greensboro Grimsley 24, Asheboro 21
Greensboro Page 38, Northern Guilford 27
Greenville Conley 60, Rocky Mount 43
Harrells Christian 49, Word of God Christian Academy 12
Havelock 48, New Bern 19
Hayesville 13, Copper Basin, Tenn. 0
Hendersonville 29, West Henderson 28
Hertford County 27, Wilson Hunt 22
Hickory Ridge 47, Central Cabarrus 37
Hickory St. Stephens 35, Claremont Bunker Hill 7
High Point Central 21, Southern Guilford 7
High Point Christian Academy 31, Raleigh Ravenscroft 8
Hope Mills South View 42, Hoke County 27
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Monroe Piedmont 7
Kernersville Glenn 52, Walkertown 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 55, Arcadia, Va. 36
Kings Mountain 64, South Caldwell 6
Kinston Parrott Academy 88, Wayne Christian 28
Kinston 19, North Pitt 12
Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 26, Asheville 16
Lake Norman Charter 22, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6
Lee County 45, Holly Springs 0
Lenoir Hibriten 55, West Caldwell 0
Madison County 42, North Buncombe 20
Maiden 50, East Burke 6
Manteo 49, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 0
McDowell County 43, Avery County 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 47, Monroe Union Academy 27
Mitchell County 27, Concord Cannon 14
Monroe Parkwood 26, Marshville Forest Hills 23
Monroe Sun Valley 59, Anson County 22
Morganton Freedom 41, Valdese Draughn 6
Morganton Patton 64, R-S Central 29
Morrisville Green Hope 37, Apex 12
Mt. Airy 38, West Stokes 20
Mt. Pleasant 27, Northwest Cabarrus 24
Newton Foard 23, Catawba Bandys 17
North Davidson 28, Davie County 7
North Duplin 28, Pinetown Northside 12
North Henderson 44, East Henderson 41
North Lincoln 47, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 6
North Mecklenburg 48, Charlotte Olympic 20
North Moore 47, North Stokes 7
North Raleigh Christian 42, Fayetteville Christian 6
North Stanly 51, Monroe Central 0
North Surry 35, Elkin 14
North Wake Saints 14, Louisburg 8
North Wilkes 28, South Stokes 14
Northampton County 16, Bertie County 14
Northern Durham 29, Person 26
Oxford Webb 42, Gates County 28
Pasquotank County 47, Northwest Halifax 20
Pembroke Swett 31, Wilmington Ashley 6
Pfafftown Reagan 22, North Forsyth 7
Pittsboro Northwood 42, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Princeton 41, Newton Grove Midway 21
Providence Grove 21, Western Harnett 9
Raleigh Athens Drive 53, Raleigh Broughton 28
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 20, Southern Durham 8
Raleigh Enloe 28, Southern Lee 24
Raleigh Leesville Road 38, Cary Panther Creek 16
Raleigh Millbrook 39, Raleigh Wakefield 9
Raleigh Sanderson 34, Knightdale 7
Raleigh St. David’s 48, Halifax Academy 26
Randleman 64, Southwestern Randolph 22
Reidsville 58, Mayodan McMichael 7
Richlands 44, Jacksonville White Oak 22
Riverside Martin 28, Plymouth 13
Roanoke Rapids 38, Southeast Halifax 7
Robbinsville 61, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 0
Robersonville South Creek 35, Perquimans 8
Rocky Mount Academy 47, Community Christian 22
Rocky Point Trask 48, West Columbus 0
Rose Hill Union 32, South Robeson 0
Salemburg Lakewood 44, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Salisbury 41, China Grove Carson 12
Scotland 34, Durham Hillside 21
Seven Springs Spring Creek 48, Lejeune 0
Shelby 29, Asheville Reynolds 8
Shelby Crest 20, Asheville Roberson 14
Socastee, S.C. 43, North Brunswick 20
South Central Pitt 31, West Craven 20
South Columbus 34, Fayetteville Byrd 7
South Granville 21, South Johnston 7
South Iredell 56, West Iredell 14
South Lenoir 49, Jones County 6
South Stanly 14, East Montgomery 13
SouthWest Edgecombe 36, North Edgecombe 8
Southampton Academy, Va. 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8
Southeast Guilford 11, Greensboro Smith 6
Southeast Raleigh 37, Northern Nash 0
Southern Nash 48, Nash Central 7
Southlake Christian 34, Hickory Grove Christian 14
St. Joseph, S.C. 26, Hickory Home School 22
Statesville Christian 50, Charlotte Northside Christian 0
Swain County 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16
Swansboro 27, Croatan 20
Tarboro 48, Washington 0
Tellico Plains, Tenn. 30, Andrews 21
Topsail 34, Pender County 6
Trinity 34, Kernersville McGuinness 2
Trinity Christian 38, Raleigh Wake Christian 20
Trinity Wheatmore 7, East Davidson 2
Village Christian 21, Concord First Assembly 7
Wake Forest 38, Richmond County 13
Wake Forest Heritage 47, Apex Middle Creek 27
Warren County 45, Gaston KIPP Pride 14
Warsaw Kenan 55, Southern Wayne 13
Watauga County 53, Ashe County 21
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 35, Kannapolis Brown 14
Wendell Corinth Holders 28, West Johnston 6
West Bladen 39, South Brunswick 36
West Carteret 47, East Carteret 37
West Davidson 24, South Davidson 0
West Forsyth 68, Winston-Salem Carver 6
West Mecklenburg 36, West Charlotte 6
West Montgomery 47, Thomasville 21
West Rowan 27, North Rowan 11
West Stanly 25, Albemarle 7
Western Alamance 35, Burlington Williams 3
Whiteville 29, West Brunswick 28
Wilmington Hoggard 26, Orange 6
Wilmington Laney 39, Greenville Rose 12
Wilmington New Hanover 34, Jacksonville Northside 6
Wilson Beddingfield 32, Smithfield-Selma 22
Wilson Fike 26, East Wake 25
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, East Forsyth 17
Winston-Salem Parkland 55, Winston-Salem Prep 20
Winston-Salem Reynolds 47, Winston-Salem Atkins 13
