Pack wins debut as Knights roll over Carolina Wildcats

MIKE POWELL

Special to the LTN

Steven Pack said he wanted to change the culture at North Lincoln when he arrived in January to take over the football program.

For one game at least, the former Burns offensive coordinator has the Knights off to the right start.

In Pack’s debut Friday night in front of a good home crowd, North Lincoln scored 40 points in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Carolina Wildcats (Pickens, SC) 47-6.

The Knights (1-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter flurry and went into the half ahead 47-0.

The scoreboard clock ran throughout the second half, and Pack put in his reserves in the third quarter. As a result, the Wildcats (0-2) dominated possession in the second half and scored their only touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 15-play drive.

“We’re pretty good on offense, and I think we have a chance to be good on defense,” said Pack. “I don’t know how good we can be, but as hard as we have worked and with the athletes we have, we can be better than some people have given us credit for.”

In a span of seven minutes in the opening period, North Lincoln scored three rushing touchdowns, kicked a field goal, hit two long pass plays for scores, and got a 20-yard interception return by linebacker Matt McMahan.

In addition to his pick six, McMahan recovered a fumble that set up a scoring drive and assisted on numerous tackles.

The Wildcats committed turnovers deep in their own territory on their first three series, and North Lincoln capitalized.

McMahan’s interception return made it 26-0 midway through the period, and the Knights closed the quarter with a 19-yard TD run by Clayton Cribb and a 39-yard scoring pass from Reed McRorie to Sam Brady, who made an over-the-should grab in the end zone.

The final North Lincoln score came early in the second quarter on a 71-yard pass from McRorie to Caleb Holley.

Jake Soorus scored the first two North Lincoln TDs on runs of six and two yards, and Christian Delaney kicked a 35-yard field goal.

The Knights step up in competition next week when they take on Fred T. Foard at home.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN