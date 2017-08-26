Deputies: Lincolnton man confesses to murder

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has confessed to murdering his roommate with a sawed-off shotgun.

Ronald Wayne Vaughn, 25, of 1311 Wildale Lane, shot Gary Lee Somerset, 27, his roommate, during an argument Friday night.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the home at around 11 p.m. on Friday and found Somerset dead in a car in the home’s backyard. Deputies said he had been shot in the chest and neck at close range with a sawed-off shotgun, which was recovered at the scene, according to a press release.

Deputies said three people at the home witnessed the shooting and that Vaughn confessed during an interview with a detective.

Vaughn was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon on mass destruction. He is being held without bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO