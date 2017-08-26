Alexander, South Point run past Wolves

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Red Raiders rolled into Lincolnton Friday night with momentum on their side. The defending 3A state champions were coming off of a 22-14 win over Crest, and were looking to avenge last year’s 25-24 overtime loss to the Wolves.

South Point played nearly flawless Friday night, taking advantage of four Lincolnton turnovers and great field position throughout the game to pick up a 59-6 win in their second straight road game to start the season.

“I got on them last week’” said South Point head coach Adam Hodge following the game. “I didn’t think we played as good as we should have (against Crest)”

The Red Raiders seized the momentum early in the contest. Ray Grier returned a Lincolnton punt 44 yards to the Wolves two-yard line, and Jake Alexander punched it in for a Red Raider touchdown at the 7:57 mark of the opening quarter. After Cade Ratliff knocked through the point after, South Point led 7-0.

And that was just the beginning. Alexander would score from two yards out on the Red Raiders next possession, and quarterback Scott Lee would find Grier on a 68 yard scoring toss with just 38 seconds remaining in the quarter to take a 21-0 lead.

Ratliff added a 34-yard field goal early in the second period, and Alexander ran in his third touchdown of the game from 7 yards to extend the lead to 31-0.

The Wolves only big play of the night came on an 82-yard pass play from Terrell McClain to Tyreke Hollis with 4:15 to play in the half when Hollis slipped behind a defender and outran the South Point secondary for touchdown to make it 31-6.

But unfortunately for Lincolnton, Alexander punched in another score with just 3 seconds left in the opening half, sending the Red Raiders into the halftime break with a comfortable 38-6 lead.

The second half was much the same, with Alexander scoring from 54 yards out on South Point’s first drive, and backup quarterback Keaton hale scoring on touchdown runs of 39 and 22 yards late in the third period.

Alexander finished the game with 145 yards on 17 carries, with five touchdowns. “Jake’s a great kid and he’s there everyday and a he’s a leader,” Hodge said. “”He deserves what he gets.”

Lee had 50 yards on six carries, and Ty Tinker added 47 yards on the ground on just three carries for South Point. Hollis had 124 yards receiving on six catches to lead the Lincolnton offense.

Just two weeks in, the Red Raiders have beaten a good Crest team on the road and routed Lincolnton, also on the road. “We’ve got the makings of a good team,” Hodge said. “As long as we keep getting better, we’ve got the makings of a good team.”

South Point continues their travels next week when they play at county rival Forestview.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN