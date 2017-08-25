Wolves look to avoid 0-2 start

After dropping the season opener last week at Stuart Cramer, the Lincolnton Wolves find themselves trying to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2002.

And it won’t be easy.

The Wolves host South Point tonight after the Red Raiders opened the season with a 22-14 win last Friday night at Crest. And the final margin of eight points is not an indication of how dominant South Point was in the game.

The Red Raiders led 22-0 before Crest scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it a one-possession game. They outgained the Chargers 321 yards to 157, more than double.

Crest, traditionally a power running team, got just 38 yards out of their leading rusher Jalin Graham. In fact, the Chargers managed just 86 yards on the ground on 26 carries.

On the offensive side, the Red Raiders did what they typically do by running the ball well. Fullback Jake Alexander carried the ball 36 times for 180 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Scott Lee added 69 yards on 15 carries, as South Point piled up 281 yards on the ground on 58 carries, while completing just 2 of 4 passes for 40 yards. For the Red Raiders, that’s following the game plan to a T.

South Point finished the game with 17 first downs, compared to just 9 for Crest. If the Red Raiders game had a flaw, it was committing 13 penalties for 115 yards. That’s something first-year head coach Adam Hodge will hope his team improves on tonight.

The dominance of this South Point team does not bode well for the Wolves, who ran for just 72 yards on 50 carries and committed three turnovers last week at Stuart Cramer.

The 40-7 loss was Lincolnton’s worst to open a season since 1988, when they fell to Newton-Conover 42-6.

The Red Raiders won the 3A state championship last season, and are one of the favorites to win this year’s 2AA title since dropping a classification in realignment.

Carolina Wildcats at North Lincoln

The Knights open their season a week later than most by hosting the Carolina Wildcats from Pickens, South Carolina tonight at North Lincoln.

According to their website, the Carolina Wildcats are an independent high school team that participates in the high school sports for home school students, private school students and public school students.

The Wildcats opened their season last week , losing at Thomas Jefferson 34-8. That’s not a terrible loss, considering Thomas Jefferson went 10-3 a year ago.

For North Lincoln, it is the debut of new head coach Steven Pack. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator at Burns. Pack’s offense put at least 30 points on the scoreboard six times last season, as Burns went 10-3.

Pack will try and ignite a North Lincoln program that hasn’t has a winning season since going 7-5 in 2008. Since that time, the Knights have gone 21-67.

Tonight, North Lincoln should have a good opportunity to get things started on the right foot. As with most teams, the Knights will need to keep turnovers and penalties to a minimum in their opener.

