Week 2 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Week one of the high school football season is usually one of the tougher weeks to do well at predicting games. When nobody has played meaningful games yet, it leaves a lot of guesswork for forecasters like myself.

But I’ll gladly take a 6-2 record for the opening week of the 2017 campaign. After all, I was just one East Lincoln two-point conversion away from being 7-1.

The biggest surprise from week one had to be the margin of victory by Stuart Cramer over Lincolnton. Out of the many picks that I saw, there was probably a slight edge in Cramer’s favor. But nobody predicted a 33-point spread.

Let’s see if there are any surprises ahead in week two.

SOUTH POINT at LINCOLNTON

The Wolves won a very competitive contest between these two last year down in Belmont, defeating the eventual 3A state champion Red Raiders 25-24 in overtime on a two-point conversion. This one doesn’t appear to be quite as even on paper as last season. In fact, if Lincolnton pulled this one off, it would be a huge upset.

South Point 42, Lincolnton 7

CAROLINA WILDCATS at NORTH LINCOLN

New head coach Steven Pack makes his debut tonight when the Knights play host to the Carolina Wildcats. North Lincoln will basically step up their level of competition over each of the next three games, so they know how important it is go get this one. The new-look Knights are trying to win their first season-opener since knocking off Lincolnton 26-13 in 2014.

North Lincoln 28, Carolina Wildcats 14

CHERRYVILLE at CHASE

The Ironmen lost to rival Bessemer City last week in a nonconference game, while Chase also lost their opener 30-14 at Polk County. Cherryville will hope to pound the football, but the Trojans should have more big-play ability.

Chase 35, Cherryville 21

EAST BURKE at MAIDEN

The Blue Devils blew open a tight game late last week, pulling away from Fred T. Foard in the second half for a 37-14 win. The Cavaliers were shut out by West Caldwell. Expect more of the same.

Maiden 35, East Burke 7

FRED T. FOARD at BANDYS

This looks to be one of the better matchups in the area in week two. The Trojans pulled out a 42-40 double-overtime win over St. Stephens last week. Not sure they’ll be that fortunate this week.

Fred T. Foard 28, Bandys 24

NEWTON-CONOVER at HICKORY

After seeing Hickory scrimmage two weeks ago, I was very surprised to see that they played Statesville to a one-point game last week. Not this time. The Red Devils opened with a 51-0 rout of Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover 42, Hickory 14

HIBRITEN at WEST CALDWELL

Early season rivalry game tonight in Caldwell County. West Caldwell moved up to 3A this year, while Hibriten came down to 2A. Both teams were impressive in their openers a week ago.

Hibriten 28, West Caldwell 27

A.C. REYNOLDS at SHELBY

The Rockets blew out Southern Durham last Friday 50-9, while the Golden Lions struggled to get past Freedom 14-7. Yet very few people think Reynolds has much of a chance in this contest. I will follow my rule book on this pick, which says never pick against Shelby.

Shelby 35, A.C. Reynolds 24

Last week: 6-2