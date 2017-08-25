Grading the audience

RICHARD PERMENTER

Guest Columnist

It’s pretty common for the press and citizens to judge a congressman’s performance at public gatherings. How about judging the audience? Here’s my grading system for the audience at Wednesday’s town hall meeting with Rep. Patrick McHenry. I don’t grade on a curve, and my agreement or disagreement with audience members doesn’t matter.

All start with an “A” for showing up. Whether you agree with McHenry’s position on the issues, you showed up to make your views known.

No penalty for exceeding the one minute time allocation. It clearly isn’t realistic.

No penalty for using your time to repeat what’s been said before you by other speakers. In fact, good for you. You have the right, and if you felt obliged to lend your support, you did the right thing.

Grade reduced from “A” to “B” for anything longer than three minutes. Reading lengthy prepared statements (making a speech) before getting to your questions is inconsiderate of others and serves no useful purpose. You can just as easily express your opinion succinctly and ask if the speaker agrees or disagrees, and why. At this point, however, you still have a (mostly) solid “B.” You showed up and you spoke up.

No reduction in grade for a quick statement or quick follow-up comment during the course of your verbal interaction with the congressman. This is typical and reasonable.

If, during the above follow-up action, you interrupt and keep repeating yourself and push into even more extra minutes, this means you’re not really listening and you’re eating into others’ time. You’re down to a “C.” Still, this is a reasonable grade. You were passionate about your views but remained civil. If we were splitting the grades, some would have a “C+,” and some would have a “C-.”

If you applauded someone else’s comments, good for you. You didn’t yell or scream or jump up and wave signs in the air. You showed your support in a clear and unmistakable fashion.

There were quiet muttered comments of disagreement at several points, but generally not loud or disruptive, and no one booed or hissed. Good for you.

Anyone who interrupted and hollered out comments from the audience (only a couple) rather than taking the opportunity to stand and state their thoughts gets their grade reduced to a “D,” and gets a note to take home to a responsible adult regarding poor behavior. You’ve actually failed to pass Town Hall 101, but at least you showed up. Remedial work required.

Using my grading system, there were only a couple of people who received an “A,” even though I disagreed with them. The rest were mostly split between “B” and “C.”

There were only two people who received “A+,” and a “Good Conduct Award.”

The first “A+” goes to the gentleman who made a concise statement (and had clearly worked to make it concise) supporting LGBT in the military and same-sex marriage, stated his position, and asked for (and received) the congressman’s views. No yelling, no interruptions, just a very civil exchange between two people who agreed on parts of the issue, and clearly disagreed on others.

The second “A+” goes to the woman who stood up at the end a stated an opinion on healthcare and single-payer that was contrary to the lengthy views and comments made by most of the other speakers. She stated her position clearly, and explained it just as clearly. She kept it short and refused to rise to muttered comments made by some in the audience.

Civility and respect go hand in hand in making useful progress and promoting “domestic tranquility,” and ensuring “the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.” Our county looked good Wednesday night.

Rich Permenter is a Lincoln County Ccommissioner.