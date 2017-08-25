Criminal Charges— 8-25-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Wilma Baker Trivette, 51, of 2456 Lick Mountain Dr. in Hudson was charged Aug. 19 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Darrell Lee Chaney, 46, of 7453 Palm Tree in Vale was charged Aug. 19 with one count simple assault/battery & affray and communicating threats.
- Wynton Javon Kincaid, 32, of 2820 Bervard Place Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 19 with one count each of driving while license revoked and failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Lee Hawkins, 1264 Lynn Well Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 20 with one count each of failure to stop for siren and driving while license revoked. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Jarvis Leonard Miller, 33, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged Aug. 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $24,000 secured bond was set.
- William Paul Robinson Jr., 34, of 1443 Drexall Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Ray Rogers, 36, of 3024 Fraley Ch. Rd. in Gastonia was charged Aug. 21 with one count each of felon possessing firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Wayne Floyd Howard, Jr., 50, of 111 Green Lake Dr. in Shelby was charged Aug. 21 with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Kendra Michelle McCombs, 28, of 245 Boyles Rd. in Lawndale was charged Aug. 21 with one count each of possessing stolen goods and credit card fraud.
- Michael Odell Fair, 31, of 3029 Chestnut Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 21 with three counts of malicious conduct by prisoner and one count each of assault on government official and communicating threats.
- Tammy Lynn Cloninger, 33, of 4884 E. Hwy 27 in Iron Station was charged Aug. 21 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $100 secured bond was set.
- Justin Dru Bragg, 30, of 321 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 21 with three counts of failure to appear and one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny and possessing stolen goods. An $18,000 secured bond was set.
- Dartanian Deloyd Carroll, 26, of 151 Drum St. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 21 with two counts of communicating threats and one count each of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and simple assault/battery & affray. An $8,000 secured bond was set.
- JC Drewery, III, 25, of 3817 Spike Ln. in Vale was charged Aug. 22 with one count of failure to appear.
- Tina Darlene Allen, 33, of 5138 Westwinds Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 22 with one count of driving while impaired. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Wendy Carroll Brooks, 41, of 2713 Gumtree Ln. in Crouse was charged Aug. 22 with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, possessing stolen goods and displaying expired registration plate.
- Ashley Renee Seibers, 33, of 5662 Atlas Dr. in Catawba was charged Aug. 22 with one count of probation violation. A $500 bond was set.
