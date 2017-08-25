Around Town— 8-25-17

FRIDAY

Worship

New Vision Ministries, located at 661 Clarks Creek Rd. in Lincolnton will host “A Night of Worship” free worship at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. No admission; just a time of refreshing in the presence of God.

SATURDAY

Chicken Pie Supper

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton will host a chicken pie supper beginning at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center.

Reunion

The Johnson’s family reunion will be held at the home of Lena Johnson, located at 5958 Tuckers Grove Church Rd. in Iron Station at 6 p.m.

Reunion

The annual Jonas S. and Minnie Mauney Kiser family reunion will be held at Ivey Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1360 Ivey Church Rd. in Maiden. Fellowship will begin a 4 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. followed by a business meeting and a visit to the “Kiser” homeplace.

Breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast open to the public from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Take out is available. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit.

SUNDAY

Reunion

The Charlie Lester and Emma Fulbright Warlick family reunion will be held at Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Benefit

The annual pottery ice cream bowl benefit for Christian Ministries will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, located at 3410 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton starting at 3 p.m.

Singing

Amity Baptist Church, located at 881 Amity Church Rd, in Denver will host “Parables of Christ” from Conover at the 11 a.m. service. A love offering will be taken at the end of service.

Homecoming

Gainsville Baptist Church, located at 270 Gainsville Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host Homecoming with Rev. Barry Devine leading the worship and special music by Don Herbert. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.

Meeting

Cleveland-Lincoln County Rose Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 784 Davids Chapel Church Rd. in Lincolnton. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 828-428-3508 and ask for Jo Ann.

MONDAY

Revival

Hinton Memorial UMC, located at 830 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton will host a special revival service at 7:30 p.m. nightly thru Wednesday.