Poinsette announces candidacy for county commission

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Christine Poinsette, the former chair of the Lincoln County Planning Board, has announced her intent to run for a seat on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in 2018. Poinsette filed paperwork with the Lincoln County Board of Elections on Tuesday morning that will allow her to accept donations during her campaign for office.

“I think I’ve been preparing myself to run for this seat for 30 years,” Poinsette said. “That’s how long I’ve been involved in everything from watershed advisory committees, to stormwater, to planning boards and parks and recreation commissions. I’ve always felt the need that I should give back to my community and one of the things I found that I could do was to serve on some of these committees. I realized right away that I was really good at land use planning and I love it so much that if I had been a little bit younger I probably would have gone back to school and gotten a job in land use planning.”

Poinsette, who lived in various parts of the country growing up as the daughter of an Air Force airman, settled down in North Carolina about 40 years ago. She served on numerous boards and committees in Mecklenburg County, including one committee appointed by the state to redraw Mecklenburg districts, before settling in on the other side of Lake Norman as an appointed member of the Cornelius Planning Commission.

Poinsette, a Republican, moved to Lincoln County with her husband in 2000 and was first appointed to the county planning board in 2010. The planning board serves in an advisory capacity to the board of commissioners in all matters of land use, working to prepare, administer and interpret ordinances that enhance the quality of life in Lincoln County and provide for orderly development. Poinsette has chaired the planning board for the past three years prior to stepping down last month at the conclusion of her two-term limit.

“As everyone knows, growth is pretty rapid in the east, and I look at that as a good thing,” Poinsette said. “Growth in this county is a good thing, but we have to make sure that we have the ability to have the infrastructure in place to support that growth. Now I don’t know if I have all the answers, but after serving on our planning board for the past seven years I know who to talk to, what we need to do sometimes and how we need to accomplish it. I think that my knowledge of how the local government works will help me tremendously as a commissioner.”

Poinsette is the first candidate to establish a campaign for one of the two seats on the board of commissioners that will be up for election in 2018. With Commissioner Bill Beam campaigning to become the next Lincoln County sheriff and Commissioner Martin Oakes running for a state Senate seat, Poinsette will not face an incumbent challenger in the election.

Poinsette was critical of discussions among the sitting commissioners earlier in 2017 about imposing a development moratorium in East Lincoln. The commissioners voted in May to stop those discussions.

“About a year ago I was watching what was going on with the county commissioners and I thought that I would have done some things differently, or maybe I could do a better job, and so for the past year I’ve been thinking about running,” Poinsette said. “I really did not think that we should have gone down the moratorium road earlier this year. There were so many experts who have been in the field for a long time that let our commissioners know that a moratorium was the wrong road to go down because it would probably never end up happening and we’d spend a lot of money looking into it and that’s exactly what happened. A lot of money and energy from the county staff was put into that when it was ultimately a dead end.”

The 2018 party primary election in Lincoln County is scheduled for May 8, with the general election to follow on Nov. 6.

“My campaign goal is to make sure that we have intelligent people on the county commission who also have common sense,” Poinsette said. “I think I’m the right candidate because if I say that I’m going to do something then I’ll do it and if I make a mistake I’ll own up to it. I think that those are good qualities in any county commission candidate.”

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman