North Carolina, Lincoln County treated to near-total eclipse

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

West Lincoln Park became the site of an eclipse viewing party on Monday as hundreds of people watched this rare event unfold. The West Lincoln branch of the Lincoln County Public Library passed out 300 pairs of eclipse glasses to those lucky enough to get them. The park was a perfect place for the viewing with ample shade, a covered picnic area and a splash pad for children to cool off.

Classes were in session at Lincoln Charter School (LCS) and teachers at both campuses took advantage of the opportunity to craft their lesson plans around this historical event. In middle school math, students worked with degrees and angles, in science class they talked about the science behind the eclipse, in English class they read stories from Native American culture related to the eclipse and in physical education class the students took turns being blindfolded and making their way through a maze.

“They’ve taken the eclipse and run with the idea,” Frank Sundry, LCS middle school administrator, said. “The entire middle school has dropped everything in the regular curriculum for the day and are focusing on educating on this important event.”

The high school teachers were also challenged to incorporate lessons about the curriculum.

“For example, in physics, they used a 3-D Gizmos model where they’re looking at trajectory, penumbral and other facets about the eclipse and in another science class they’re making pinhole projectors,” LCS high school administrator Kyle Pierce said. “In English, they’re writing poems based on different time periods and in history are learning about how the eclipse impacted Columbus.”

LCS allowed students to be excused from school at 11:30 a.m. with parent or guardian permission to view the eclipse with their families. Some students from the Lincolnton campus took a field trip to West Lincoln Park for the viewing.

While they were waiting for the eclipse in the park or not playing in the splash pad, children were able to take part in crafts and games provided by the Lincoln County library and the Lincoln County Cooperative Extension Service. The eclipse glasses were provided thanks to a grant from STARNet-Discover. In addition, Lincoln Charter School arranged for a bounce house to be at the park for children to play in.

Barbara Baker, a science teacher at West Lincoln Middle School, brought her entire family to the park to view the eclipse. She remembers that, during the eclipse on Feb. 26, 1979, when she was a student at North Brook Elementary School, they made pinhole-viewing devices out of shoeboxes.

“It was amazing,” she said. “Nobody was blinded so we all listened. I’ve got a 4-year-old now and she’s just happy to be in the splash pad. I don’t know if she’ll remember or not.”

While Lincoln County was not in total darkness, approximately 97 percent of the sun was blocked out by the moon. Some people tried to take pictures of the eclipse with their cell phones by putting the eclipse glasses over the lens.

The next solar eclipse to occur in the United States will be in 2024, but the experience for those living in the southeastern United States won’t be as sublime as the one that happened Monday because the path of the eclipse will be different. The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico, the central U.S. and eastern Canada, with a partial eclipse visible across North America and Central America, according to NASA.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard