Lincoln Charter graduate settles in at Naval Academy

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Americans enlist in the armed forces, for a variety of reasons. Some are following in the footsteps of a parent or grandparent who fought valiantly in a past war and others are seeking a stable career when college isn’t in the plans. Then there are some, like recent Lincoln Charter School graduate Megan Gavel, who feel a sense of responsibility to serve their country and protect the freedom of all American citizens.

“In middle school I just kind of had this calling that I wanted to serve my country,” Gavel said. “It’s kind of like God was telling me that I was born to serve other people and serve my nation. I just felt that I wanted to do something very purposeful and honorable with my life. Whenever I was little I always wanted to be a real life superhero and in elementary school we used to write to our veterans and I always looked up to them.”

Gavel set her mind on a career in the military at a young age, but her parents wanted her to achieve a college education first. Now, after four years of high school with an eye toward her goals, Gavel will kill both birds with one stone as one of roughly 1,200 young men and women who were accepted into the newest class of midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

“Megan has always been a go-getter,” Lisa Gavel, Megan’s mother, said. “She has a desire to help others and she’s always wanted to serve her country in some way. Luckily for us, we’ve known about this for a while so that we could fully support her military aspirations. We’ve been up there to visit a couple of times and you really get caught up in it every time you go. Knowing the leaders at the academy who will be taking care of your child really makes you feel better as a parent.”

Gavel was accepted into the US Naval Academy Summer STEM Camp as an eighth grader and that’s when she fell in love with the campus and realized that she wanted to become a cadet one day.

“To me, they have specific candidate targets at the Naval Academy,” Gavel said. “They look for people who do extremely well in academics, they have the recruited athletes and then they look for well-rounded candidates and I did my best to be one of the more well-rounded ones. To get into a place like this you have to be very well prepared and, for me, that all started during my freshman year of high school.”

Gavel attended numerous interest meetings to get her name on the academy’s radar early on in the process. Then, as a sophomore and junior in high school, she attended weeklong summer seminars at the Naval Academy where she experienced the daily life of a student at the academy and completed mock sea trials, which are a series of grueling physical evaluations in a high-stress environment.

The extensive application process — which included countless forms, multiple essays, a medical clearance and a candidate fitness assessment — came next for Gavel. Gavel’s application process also included an interview with a Blue and Gold officer representing the academy and another interview for a congressional nomination in front of a board of 12 veterans and Rep. Patrick McHenry.

“The Blue and Gold officer basically interviewed me for my character to see if I was applying to the academy for the right reasons,” Gavel said. “That was very stressful. I was so nervous because I don’t have any military history in my family. I actually loved the congressional nomination interview because I got the chance to talk to those veterans and it was amazing because I hope to one day become even half the person that they are.”

On top of all of that, the Naval Academy also holds academics, athletics and community service in high regard. Gavel graduated near the top of her class, while also competing in cross=country, swimming and track and field. She’s also earned numerous President’s Volunteer Service Awards for her work with the Special Olympics and Girl Scouts.

While most high school graduates were enjoying their final summer at home before shipping off to college, Gavel was at the Naval Academy’s Plebe Summer, which included six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training.

“Plebe Summer was a roller coaster,” Gavel said. “It was definitely the most stressful 50 days of my life, but I learned a lot. The whole goal of Plebe Summer is to transition from a civilian into the military. The most valuable lesson that I learned during Plebe Summer was not to feel sorry for myself. It’s easy to get discouraged, but you just have to keep a positive attitude and embrace the fact that things are hard and that you have to kind of push through and keep your head up rather than getting down on yourself.”

Students at the Naval Academy have until the end of their freshman year to decide on their major. Gavel hasn’t settled on one in particular, but she’s considering ocean engineering, oceanography and possibly political science. Upon graduation, Gavel said she would possibly like to pursue a career as an explosive ordnance disposal technician or a surface warfare officer.

Image courtesy of Contributed