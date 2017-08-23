Editor’s Note— Social media in 2017

Social media was once a place of such promise. I’m young enough to remember when you had to have an email address affiliated with a university to get on Facebook. In 2005, when I was a freshman at Appalachian State and most people were still on their MySpace hangovers, Facebook was a place for party pictures and for flirting with girls.

Truth be told, I may not have met my wife were it not for Facebook, or it would have been much more difficult to get in touch with her. After meeting at a house party at my apartment in 2006, talking all evening and being thoroughly infatuated with her she left before I got her number. All I had to do was look her up the next day, tell her what a fool I’d been to let her leave before getting her information and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 2017, social media still serves the same functions it did 10 or 15 years ago, but it’s also a breeding ground for the kind of vitriol and poison that people used to keep to themselves. There’s certainly value in everyone having a voice and a platform, but those same things that make social media an important tool also make it a place where the worst kinds of ideas are given free rein to flourish.

Take, for instance, the recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia and the violence and turmoil that accompanied and followed them. There was a time when people who held fringe ideologies, like white supremacists, operated on the fringes of society, when radicals and maniacs could hardly conceive of taking their opinions beyond their bookstores and conferences. That’s not to say that protests by fringe groups, and even those that end in violence, are anything new to this country, but it’d be tough to argue that people with extreme views aren’t emboldened.

That’s due in large part, I feel, to the way we use social media today. A writer I greatly admire, Scott McClanahan, said in a recent interview people seem to view social media as a place where they have an audience, rather than as a means of communication and a way to gain a deeper understanding of one another. When you have tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people screaming into an echo chamber and posting on forums dedicated to people who think just like them, the opportunity for self-reflection and personal growth diminishes greatly.

That’s something to consider the next time you’re getting ready to hit the button on a self-righteous political post, or leave a nasty comment or get into a pointless argument with someone who lives 500 miles away from you. If we could all pause and think about what we’re putting out into the world and whether it serves any purpose other than making us feel better for a brief moment, the widespread effect could be a gentler, more harmonious society.

Or, you could all just join me on Instagram. Pictures of people’s kids and pets, funny memes and hunting and fishing photos are way more fun to look at than 99 percent of the half-baked nonsense I see on my Facebook feed.

Michael Gebelein is managing editor of the Lincoln Times-News.