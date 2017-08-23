Criminal Charges— 8-23-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Dominique Davon Morrison, 24, of 1201 E. Mcbee St. in Lincolnton was charged August 18 with two counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Candance Jean Lewis, 34, of 1302 Meadowland Dr. in Lincolnton was charged August 18 with nine counts of failure to appear. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Barry Joseph Elliot Jr., 46, of 6645 Beam Lumber Rd. in Vale was charged August 18 with one count each of domestic criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Heath Jones, 36, of 1308 Alf Hoover Rd. in Vale was charged August 18 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and violation of 50B Order.
- Terry Franklin Starnes, 54, of 4892 N. NC 16 Business Hwy. in Denver was charged August 19 with one count of open container prohibited.
- Phillip James Preston, 34, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged August 19 with two counts of felony larceny and breaking or entering buildings generally; one count each of possessing stolen goods and stolen property – buying/receiving. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessica Danielle Heavner, 30, of 1911 Campbell Rd. in Newton was charged August 19 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and larceny. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Wanda Jo Rhyne, 29, of 5052 Grigg Rd. in Vale was charged August 19 with one count non-support family. A $350.00 cash bond was set.
