Couple arrested on drug trafficking charges

Two people are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a vehicle stop led to seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs on Aug. 15.

Lincolnton Police Department officers said, in a press release issued Monday, that Candice Jean Lewis, 34, and Christopher Wilbert Simmons, 37, were arrested after a traffic stop of Lewis’s vehicle on East Main Street in the Boger City area during the early morning hours of Aug. 15. A search of the vehicle revealed crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs, according to the press release.

Officers said Lewis, who was living at the Quality Inn in Lincolnton, was arrested and that a search warrant for her hotel room was issued. At the hotel, officers said they seized more crack cocaine and marijuana, computers, cellphones, handwritten records, paraphernalia used to sell drugs and more than $4,000 in cash. Officers said additional evidence in the case was found in another vehicle at the hotel.

Lewis was charged with two counts of trafficking opiates by possession and transport, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, manufacturing crack cocaine, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Lewis received a $171,500 secured bond. Officers said Lewis has prior North Carolina convictions for felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Lewis also has felony identity theft and felony possession of cocaine charges pending in Lincoln County for charges that were filed in July, according to officers.

Simmons, who officers said is Lewis’s boyfriend, was at the motel room when the search warrant was executed. Simmons was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, manufacturing crack cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. Simmons received a $50,000 secured bond. Officers said Simmons has convictions in Georgia for fleeing a police officer and convictions in South Carolina for possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, distribution of cocaine, manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance, distributing or selling crack cocaine near a school, resisting arrest and financial card fraud.

Officers said the amount of seized drugs has an approximate street value of $1,500.

