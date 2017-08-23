Commissioners approve nearly $1 million in purchases

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve nearly $1 million in purchases during the regular monthly meeting held on Monday evening.

The board approved four purchases for Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services at a total cost of approximately $800,000. The purchases, which were all included in the county budget that passed in June, include three new ambulances, 20 new stretchers, simulation software used to evaluate medical professionals and four chest compression systems to enhance cardiac arrest survival.

The other purchase, a 2018 Mack dump truck, was approved at a cost of approximately $170,000, which was also included in the county budget. The new truck will replace the current 2005 model used by the public works department that is in need of extensive repairs. The commissioners also gave public works director Don Chamblee permission to pursue funding assistance through the Mecklenburg County Air Quality Grants to Replace Aging Diesel Engines program that could potentially cover approximately $42,000 of the purchase, if awarded to the county.

In other county business, the commissioners delivered the final vote on three zoning hearings that took place earlier this month. The board unanimously approved a rezoning request to permit the construction of duplexes and manufactured homes on a 10.5-acre site located on the north side of Mundy Road and east side of Highway 16 Bypass. A conditional use permit that allows a storage building on a lot adjacent to Lake Norman also received unanimous approval.

The third request, also for a conditional use permit, passed with a 3-2 vote, allowing the applicant to build a garage prior to the construction of a home off of Osprey Trail. Commissioners Martin Oakes and Rich Permenter wanted to impose a deadline for the construction of the home to ensure that it’s eventually built, but the remaining commissioners weren’t in agreement.

The board also unanimously approved a performance guarantee for the Rock Creek subdivision. Performance guarantees are required to ensure the completion of sidewalks and must be in the amount of no less than 1.25 times the estimated cost of construction. The commissioners also voted to extend two additional performance guarantees for Trilogy Lake Norman.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.