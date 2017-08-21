WLMS teacher, coach arrested on drug paraphernalia charge

Staff report

A West Lincoln Middle School teacher has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ben Sain, 38, of 6881 Highway 27 West in Vale, was arrested by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday following a traffic stop in July during which drug paraphernalia was allegedly found. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Sain at his home on outstanding warrants and transported him to Shelby.

A Cleveland County arrest report didn’t specify the type of drug paraphernalia Sain is accused of possessing, but a law enforcement source told the Times-News that a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

According to a press release from Lincoln County Schools, the school system is “addressing the issue as a personnel matter that is currently under investigation.” A Lincoln County Schools spokeswoman said in an email on Monday that Sain has been suspended with pay while the school system performs its investigation.

Sain is listed as a physical education teacher at West Lincoln Middle School and also coaches softball at West Lincoln High School.