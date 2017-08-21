Vigil at Tucker’s Grove spreads message of love, unity

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A community vigil was held Sunday evening under the arbor at Tucker’s Grove Campground to remember the deadly confrontations that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia last week between white supremacists and counter-protestors. Organized by the Coalition of Churches, the vigil was well attended by those who normally attend camp meeting as well as Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley, Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter, other employees of the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

Coalition of Churches president elect Dennis Poston opened the service. The current president, Ola Mae Foster, was unable to attend due to recent surgery.

“We wanted to let everybody know that it’s time to come together in unity,” Poston said. “It could have easily happened in Lincolnton and we want to get the upper hand and get to know one another in case something like that were to happen in Lincolnton.”

After Jeannie Pearson sang, candles were lit and, after a moment of silence, were blown out in unison.

Rev. Ventress Williams, minister at Providence Baptist Church, is all too familiar with the grounds of the University of Virginia, because he has a son who attended the college. The message he delivered was that peacemakers and people that would love one another will prevail over those that spread hatred.

“Right now we’re going to see a peace like we’ve never seen before,” he said. “We need not worry about symbols of hatred or concern ourselves with those who try to oppress us, for God is on our side.”

Williams cautioned that there are greater issues in our country that must be addressed such as affirmative action, health care and education, and that it’s going to take great leadership in order for these things to take place.

“We do know that God has his eye on us now and is watching over all of us,” Rev. Albert Perkins said in his benediction. “We know that there’s one thing that we want and that’s peace. It’s up to us to be about the unity and peace with one another. If we put our minds to what God would have us be about everything will be alright.”

Perhaps the most powerful message of the evening was delivered in an editorial written on behalf of the Coalition of Churches read by Frankie Reinhardt.

“Let’s remember that we can’t take America back,” she said. “We’re all Americans. We still live here and we must be in unity.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard