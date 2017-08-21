United Way prepares for annual ‘Day of Action’

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The United Way of Lincoln County will hold its annual “Day of Action” on Aug. 24 at the Asbury Resource Center in Lincolnton.

“This is a national day of caring,” United Way of Lincoln County Executive Director Kathy Vinzant said. “The United Way slogan is ‘live united’ and our local mission is to increase the organized capacity to care for one another. The ‘Day of Action’ is a way that we can do that on a much larger scale so that people of all ages, faiths and colors are coming together and working to better our community by living united. The outpouring of support and volunteers that have gotten behind the Asbury Resource Center is just very moving and wonderful for our community.”

Numerous volunteers from various local organizations joined together to celebrate last year’s “Day of Action” by helping to transform the old Asbury School building into the resource center that stands today. The volunteers worked throughout the day cleaning and painting the rooms of the building, discarding the old school furnishings that were left behind and sorting through countless bags of shoes and clothing.

It’s now been nearly one year since the Asbury Resource Center opened its doors to the community, but there’s more work to be done. Volunteers are encouraged to come out from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday to assist with some light construction work, reorganization and more sorting of clothes and school supplies.

“Now that we have a year behind us we’ve realized that some things worked well and some things needed to be changed,” Vinzant said. “We now have three classrooms of sized clothes rather than a boutique, so we’re going to have people take the doors off of the cupboards so we can use that space for folded jeans. We’re just really trying to reorganize our space and make it more user-friendly. We have light bulbs that need to be changed and there’s painting that needs to be done on the outside of the building. The inside looks wonderful, but we just need to beautify the outside a little bit more. We also have a lot of sorting that needs to be done to get ready for the resource fair later in the day.”

The student resource fair, which will run from 4-6 p.m. on the “Day of Action” at the Asbury Resource Center, will give Lincoln County students an opportunity to shop for clothing and free school supplies prior to the beginning of the new school year. The resource fair will also feature a dentist and representatives from Carolinas Healthcare System, the Department of Social Services and the WIC nutrition program for women, children and infants for students with questions about access to those kinds of resources.

“We’re just really trying to meet the needs of those in the community facing these issues,” Vinzant said. “What we learned last year, especially with our teen pregnancy portion of the program, is that it’s very difficult for teenagers with babies who don’t have reliable transportation to make it to the WIC office to sign up and get the free formula and other things that they need for their baby to eat. We’re learning more and more as we continue to serve more and more in the community about what those needs are. Child care is a big issue, so we’ll have folks from DSS there to talk about the voucher program. We just want to have those resources right there on-site for families in attendance who might not know much about them.”

In the year since its opening, the Asbury Resource Center has succeeded above and beyond its initial goal of becoming a resource for underprivileged Lincoln County students. The center has also served as a resource for families who have lost their belongings in a fire, cancer patients at the Levine Cancer Institute and children passing through the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center.

“Originally we had thought that this was going to be a Lincoln County Schools resource center that was going to help all students in Lincoln County, which it is and it does,” Vinzant said. “What we have also learned through the enormous amounts of items that have come in thanks to Habitat for Humanity and others that have made donations is that we are also able to help others. It’s supporting the entire community. We’ve been able to spread our wings and just help all of those that are in need.”

The United Way of Lincoln County “Day of Action” will kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Asbury Resource Center, located at 221 Salem Church Road in Lincolnton. Anyone with questions about how to volunteer or contribute can contact the United Way office at (704) 732-8055.