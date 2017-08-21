Tucker’s Grove Camp Meeting begins

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Tucker’s Grove Camp Meeting opened Friday with a newly restored arbor.

Beams were replaced, if necessary, with beams that are from a similar period of time and the roof was raised several feet higher so people will no longer have to duck when entering the arbor.

There are several options for food during camp meeting and Betty Deese, the owner of one of the “shacks,” has been at the campground since Tuesday of last week getting ready. She offers the usual camp meeting fare of hamburgers, hotdogs and fries as well as chicken, okra, macaroni and pork chops. Deese, who lives in the Charlotte area, has been running her shack since 1985.

“The first time I came with a friend in the 80’s, I loved it,” she said. “I hadn’t seen it before. Once my husband and son saw I was so adamant about coming every year they built my tent. I love the atmosphere and the people have been so good about patronizing me even though I’m not originally from here. I feel very much a part of it because I’ve been coming for so long.”

Like so many who attend camp meeting every year, Deese has seen children grow up over the years.

“I give them ice cream, sodas, chips and different little candies,” she said. “It developed a life in me. Once my family saw how persistent I was, they come up and help me.”

One of Deese’s daughters “caught the fever” and she now comes every year and sells children’s toys.

A believer in being prepared for when hungry people will be flooding the campground, Deese spends a lot of time cleaning, sterilizing and prepping food so that when camp meeting starts she’ll be ready and people won’t have to wait long at her shack for their orders.

“My time here has been a blessing and I hope I can continue but if I can’t then I’ll roll up here in a wheelchair and sit and look,” she said. “My granddaughter asked me the other week why I don’t go to the beach no more and I said, ‘because I go to the campground.’”

Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. –Brevard Chapel – Rev. Jessie Fields (Restoration and Deliverance)

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. – Ebenezer UMC (Rev. Charlie Rivens from Lenoir)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. – Rock Hill UMC (Rev. Lorenzo Small from First United Presbyterian, Charlotte)

Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. – Gold Hill Missionary Baptist (Russell Harrington from Center Baptist, Gastonia)

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. – St. James UMC (Rev. Phillip Coral from Virginia)

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. – Tucker’s Grove UMC (Rev. Bryan Nixon, Columbia, South Carolina)

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. – Tucker’s Grove UMC (Rev. Albert Perkins) and 3 p.m. Moore’s Chapel (Rev. James Bullock, Lincolnton)

Bible study will be held at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 21 through 25.

The public is invited to attend camp meeting. Tucker’s Grove Campground is located at the intersection of Highway 73 and Beth Haven Church Road, across from Brevard Place Road. Parking is toward the rear of the campground.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bern