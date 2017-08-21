This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Aug. 21
Men’s Soccer
Kings Mountain at West Lincoln 5 p.m.
North Lincoln at Cherryville 6:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Shelby 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Men’s Soccer
West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard 6 p.m.
Volleyball
North Lincoln at Stuart Cramer 4:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at South Point 4:30 p.m.
East Burke at West Lincoln
Tennis
Lincoln Charter at North Lincoln 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at East Gaston
Cross-Country
East Lincoln at Luminary Run at Ashbrook
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Men’s Soccer
Piedmont Charter at East Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
