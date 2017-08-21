Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Aug. 21

Men’s Soccer

Kings Mountain at West Lincoln  5 p.m.

North Lincoln at Cherryville  6:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at Shelby  6:30 p.m.

 
Tuesday, Aug. 22

Men’s Soccer

West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard  6 p.m.

Volleyball

North Lincoln at Stuart Cramer  4:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at South Point  4:30 p.m.

East Burke at West Lincoln

Tennis

Lincoln Charter at North Lincoln  4 p.m.

West Lincoln at East Gaston

Cross-Country

East Lincoln at Luminary Run at Ashbrook

 

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Men’s Soccer

Piedmont Charter at East Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

