New principal joins Asbury Academy

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A new principal will be greeting students at Asbury Academy in Lincolnton when the school year begins. Dr. Beth Penley is coming to Lincoln County Schools from the Iredell County school system. She started out her career as a school counselor. Most recently, she was the principal of Statesville High School. Penley has also served as an assistant principal at a traditional high school and a principal at an alternative school.

“I’ve heard great things about Lincoln County and when the opportunity at Asbury came up I came out to see what it looked like,” she said. “I really liked the people that I met and the facility.”

Asbury Academy is intended as an upper-tier intervention to offer support to students at Lincoln County Schools in the seventh through 12th grade who are at risk in a traditional school setting. The goal of the academy is to prevent drop-outs, increase graduation rates and increase academic success.

In addition to a new principal, there will be several new hires starting at Asbury, which Penley believes is ideal because they can have ownership in designing their mission as they move forward.

“Everyone can come in and be on the same level playing field which encourages that team concept,” she said. “Everyone will have a voice in how we move forward.”

Penley has a room-length white board in her office that is filled with notes, grid charts and appointments in preparation for the start of the new school year.

Asbury Academy has strong community support with the Asbury Resource Center, which opened last year. There is also a teen pregnancy area within the ARC and a well-stocked food pantry in the school. Asbury United Methodist Church also assists with a backpack program to provide food to students.

“It was very evident when I walked in that the stakeholders in the community really supported the school, more so than I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It’s also an amazing facility that is just two years old so we have the benefit of having amazing technology resources as well as a horticulture classroom and lots of hands on activities for the kids. This building was built for alternative education which is a real positive thing.”

The student population at Asbury Academy is constantly changing due to the needs within Lincoln County Schools.

“We’ve got to be okay with change in working here,” Penley said. “I’m a firm believer in having proactive processes so we have to be less reactive. That’s one thing from coming from an alternative education environment as well as working in a comprehensive high school my background in counseling has shown me.”

Because the students who attend Asbury change, programming needs to be redesigned based on needs so Penley has been rearranging some of the classrooms to meet the needs of the incoming students. Penley and her staff will be meeting with the students and their families in preparation for the new school year and at the open house on Aug. 24.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard