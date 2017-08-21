Local organizations partner to honor veterans

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Register of Deeds, in cooperation with the Lincoln County Veterans Services Office, wants to honor veterans with a new “Thank You for Your Service” program that will be starting soon. The program will entitle honorably discharged veterans to receive a discount at participating local businesses. In order to participate in the program, the veteran must either already have their form DD214 on file at the Register of Deeds office or put it on file once the program starts.

A DD214 is a form issued by the Defense Department to each veteran identifying the veteran’s condition of discharge. It also contains information normally needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment and membership in veterans’ organizations.

In the event that the veteran does not currently have their DD214, they can stop by the Veterans Service office at 206 Gamble Drive and one can be ordered for them. Once the form is on record with the Register of Deeds, the veteran will be issued a photo identification card which will be recognized by the participating businesses and entitle them to the discount. This will not be an official military identification but one that shows the veteran’s branch of service, their photograph and that they were honorably discharged.

“What we’re trying to do is to push veterans to record their DD214 forms,” Lincoln County register of deeds Danny Hester said. “I got with Alex (Patton) once he got the job and told him what my plans were and he said it would be great. It’s going to work out really well.”

The Register of Deeds and Veterans Services working in tandem will accomplish several goals. Once recorded, the DD214 will always be available, the veterans will receive appreciation for their service and they’ll get to know Patton and learn what benefits the Veterans Service office can provide.

“Here’s how it’s important to our office,” Lincoln County veterans service officer Alex Patton said. “Danny gets their DD214 on file, which is very important. We have elderly folks that are veterans and in order for them to get burial benefits they have to have proof that they were in service.”

When these elderly veterans were in service 50 or more years ago, they often don’t know where their discharge papers are, according to Patton. Once they pass, and if their spouses or family members can’t locate the form, burial benefits such as a flag over their coffin, a foot marker and a team of veterans to perform at the funeral won’t be provided.

“It’s one less thing that their family has to worry about,” he said. “If it’s on file we can call the register of deeds and get a copy for them.”

Military records are very secure — they cannot be released to anyone other than the veteran, their spouse or a veteran’s officer, according to Hester.

“They’re under lock and key and not public record for 80 years,” he said. “They are so secure that if they don’t have them at home and we don’t have a good veterans officer nine times out of 10 there’s not a flag on the casket. I saw it many times when I was in the funeral business. It’s hard to look at a widow and tell her that we can let her use the flag but we’ve got to take it back.”

The identification card, which will be issued by the register of deeds, makes it easy for the businesses to know who is a veteran.

“Veterans are loyal,” Patton said. “Once they find out a business gives a discount, they’ll be there and they’ll continue to visit and tell other veterans about it. Word of mouth goes a long way in the veterans’ community. This discount should actually increase business for them.”

In conjunction with this program, Hester and Patton are asking that Lincoln County businesses consider participating by offering discounts to those veterans who present their photo identification card. All participating businesses will be listed on a section of both the Lincoln County register of deeds and Veterans Services Office websites. The program is free to veterans and to business partners.

“This is just one more thing that I can offer in my office as a service to our veterans, which are very dear to me,” Hester said. “It gives us a way to reach out and say we do appreciate what you did. Ten percent is not much on a meal but that 10 percent is like a million dollars to them.”

For more information, contact Hester at the register of deeds office at (704) 736-8530 or Patton at the Veterans Services office at (704) 736-8506.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard