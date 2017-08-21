Harvest Moon Grille keeping ‘farm to table’ local

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It’s been three years since Harvest Moon Grille opened in Lincolnton. Prior to opening the restaurant in Lincolnton, owner and head chef Cassie Parsons operated first a food truck and then a restaurant in the Dunhill Hotel in Charlotte. Parsons admits that it was a leap of faith to leave her established clientele in the Charlotte area to come to Lincolnton but, given that her farm, Grateful Growers, is located in Lincoln County, it made sense to her.

“My vision is to see Harvest Moons in all communities that are under-served with real foods because that’s what we do,” she said. “We don’t purchase our food products from Cisco or U.S. Foods.”

Despite the county having distinct agricultural roots, Lincolnton is a bit of a food desert when it comes to restaurants. Down the length of East Main Street from downtown Lincolnton into Boger City, there are at least eight fast food restaurants.

“It took us a little longer to get into the Lincolnton area,” Parsons said. “When I left Charlotte we had such a beautiful following and I think the momentum of local food was really making a mark but I felt that being in Lincolnton which is where the farm is and where I live would be a no-brainer.”

It isn’t just about the food preparation that Parsons is passionate about – it’s also the act of buying the bulk of the food that the restaurant offers from local farmers. Most of her ingredients are sourced from within 100 miles of the restaurant.

“Supporting your neighbors is not only the right thing but the cool thing to do,” she said. “To me, spending your money in Lincolnton makes all the sense in the world. I feel like I’m doing the right thing and how can it not be successful? After three years we are successful.”

The unfortunate thing about North Carolina agriculture is that a good bit of it is shipped to other countries.

“We’re one of the biggest producers of pork in the country but it is not staying here, it’s going to China,” Parsons said. “Sweet potatoes are the same thing – it’s hard to find North Carolina sweet potatoes now. We’ve gotten so Big-Ag driven. I love the economics, I’m all about making money but I’m all about our community first and foremost.”

In addition to buying local meat and vegetables, the bread Harvest Moon Grille uses is baked by Patty Shay in an industrial kitchen in the basement of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. The space is also used as a classroom where Parsons and Shay lead cooking classes. The money that they receive from doing the classes is returned to St. Luke’s.

Parsons said she hopes that local residents understand the value of the food that she prepares and offers.

“I think farming is an important essence to our humanity and we shouldn’t let that humanity go without a fight,” she said. “That’s what I’m here for I think. Maybe I am self-appointed but I feel like that’s my purpose here today. Every day that I can talk to somebody and tell them what the difference is and they try our food and come back the next day and say ‘oh my God, I’ve been missing this type of food since I was a kid’ or ‘wow I’ve never tasted anything like that,’ then I’ve done my duty for the day.”

Harvest Moon Grille is located at 331 East Main Street in Lincolnton and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Image courtesy of Contributed