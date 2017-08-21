Guest View— Carcinogen from the Chemours plant

The emission of the possible carcinogen GenX from the Chemours plant on the Cumberland-Bladen county line tinto the Cape Fear River raises a host of questions.

For longtime residents of the region, the concerns are especially troubling. The chemical has apparently flowed into the the Cape Fear from the plant, formerly DuPont, since around 1980. Chemours only recently agreed to prevent GenX from entering the river. What are the implications of such long-term ingestion? Is it safe to eat fish coming from the river? What about swimming? What can the state do to regulate discharge of GenX, and some of the chemical’s related compounds that have never been studied for safety but are also found in the river?

Unfortunately, those aren’t the kind of questions that a group of seven Republican state senators asked Gov. Roy Cooper about in a letter they released. Instead, they wanted to know whether federal subpoenas have been served on the governor’s office, as they were on the Department of Environmental Quality. A federal grand jury is investigating the GenX pollution; the DEQ welcomed the subpoenas and officials say they’re happy to cooperate in as broad a probe as possible.

The senators also want to know why the governor sought a probe by the State Bureau of Investigation after DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said Chemours didn’t break the law. They complained in the letter of “multiple inconsistencies in your administration’s handling of this crisis.”

The senators — including Bill Rabon and Michael Lee — either sit on committees that have oversight on the issue or represent affected communities. The governor has requested an additional $2.6 million for water-quality monitoring and to study the health effects of GenX and its related compounds.

We’re having a hard time seeing this confrontational approach as anything but an attempt by the senators to turn the GenX story into a political football. There was no such grilling of Gov. Pat McCrory when a coal-ash pond burst at a Duke Energy plant, fouling the Dan River. There was little debate about the need to clean it up, and pretty easy agreement that the state needed tougher standards for the toxic coal ash. So why do this now, other than to politicize what should be an apolitical exercise in good and responsible governance?

We hope this ad hoc Senate delegation uses some common sense here and initiates an effective, bipartisan effort to give the people some answers — and some clean water.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.