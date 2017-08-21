Deputies make arrests in home break-ins

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives have charged two people in connection with a string of home break-ins in eastern Lincoln County.

The break-ins occurred at homes on Lowe’s Lane and Old Plank Road in Iron Station. The break-in at the home in the 1000 block of Lowe’s Lane occurred while the residents were still in the home. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 29 and involved the theft of outside power tools valued at approximately $1,200, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

The break-ins on Old Plank Road occurred on July 30 and Aug. 13 and also involved the theft of outside power tools.

During the investigation, Detective Frank Runyon developed suspects in the case and, on Aug. 15, went to a residence in the 900 block of South Ingleside Farm Road in Iron Station to interview suspects in the case. Shawn Scott Bridle, 21, of 921 Old Plank Road in Stanley, fled the scene on foot when Runyon arrived, according to deputies. Runyon went back to the residence on Aug. 16 and allegedly located Bridle hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody and brought to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Bridle was charged with one felony count each of first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, one felony count of conspire to commit burglary and three felony counts of possession of stolen goods. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond. Bridle also has warrants out of Gaston County with a no hold bond.

Also arrested in connection with the break-ins was Christopher Ryan Preston, 33, of Old Plank Road in Stanley. He was charged with one felony count each of first degree burglary, larceny, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit burglary. He is jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Justin Dru Bragg, 30, of 921 South Ingleside Farm Road, was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Image courtesy of LCSO