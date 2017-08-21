Commissioners to vote on substantial EMS, public works purchases

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will convene this evening for its regular monthly meeting.

The commissioners will deliver the deciding votes on three zoning hearings that took place two weeks ago to open the meeting. The planning board voted unanimously to recommend approval of all three requests following a meeting earlier this month.

There were no substantial residential developments among this month’s rezoning requests, but an application to rezone 10.5 acres on the north side of Mundy Road and east side of Highway 16 Bypass would allow duplexes and manufactured homes to be built at the site, which is currently zoned residential single family. The other two requests are for conditional use permits that would allow a garage to be built prior to the construction of a home off of Osprey Trail and a storage building on a lot that’s adjacent to Lake Norman.

The board will also vote on a performance guarantee for the 130-lot Rock Creek subdivision. Performance guarantees are required to ensure the completion of sidewalks and must be in the amount of no less than 1.25 times the estimated cost of construction. Campground 64, LLC, the Rock Creek developer, has given the county a certified check worth $48,750 for the performance guarantee.

The commissioners will also vote on the extension of two previously approved performance guarantees for Trilogy Lake Norman. Performance guarantees must be extended if the improvements have not been completed by the end of the contract. Extensions are allowed when the developer is making good faith efforts to complete the improvements, according to the information attached with tonight’s meeting agenda.

In other county business, the board will vote on four Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services purchases totaling approximately $800,000. The purchases include three new ambulances, 20 new stretchers, simulation software used to evaluate medical professionals and four chest compression systems to enhance cardiac arrest survival.

Finally, the Lincoln County Public Works Department has requested approval from the commissioners to purchase a 2018 Mack roll off truck, or dump truck, to replace the county’s current 2005 model that is in need of extensive repairs. The truck comes at a cost of approximately $170,000, but a grant opportunity through the Mecklenburg County Air Quality Grants to Replace Aging Diesel Engines program could potentially cover approximately $42,000 worth of the purchase, if awarded to the county.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.