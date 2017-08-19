Rebels rout Draughn

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Last year, West Lincoln head coach Tom Sain just couldn’t get the Rebels season-opening loss at Draughn out of his head. The coach just felt like his team never got going against the Wildcats.

Well Sain left the stadium with a much better feeling Friday night as his West Lincoln Rebels dominated Draughn from start to finish in a 43-6 victory, the most lopsided game in the series between the two schools.

Nakathon Phansook opened the scoring with a 17 yard touchdown run just one minute into the game. After Brendan Ikard ran in the two-point conversion, the Rebels had an 8-0 lead.

West Lincoln scored three more times in the second period on touchdown runs of 34 yards by Phansook, 3 yards by quarterback Seth Willis and 8 yards by Ikard to take a 28-0 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Willis got his first scoring pass of the night when he connected with Nathan Hull from 20 yards out to make it 36-0.

After Draughn cut the lead to 36-6 on a four-yard Christian Campbell run, the Rebels put one more score on the board on Dylan Beam’s three-yard run. This time, Jacob Cooper kicked the point after for the final margin.

Phansook finished the night with 176 yards on 18 carries, and a pair of touchdowns. Ikard had 11 carries for 87 yards and a score, and Willis had 11 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Draughn finished with 206 yards on the ground, led by Tyler McKinney’s 81 yards on eight carries. Christian Campbell had 10 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats were held to just three yards through the air on 3 for 7 passing and an interception by Will Copeland.

Willis connected on 4 of 11 passes for 51 yards and a score.

The Rebels have next week off, before hosting Cherryville on September 1.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN