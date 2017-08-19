Mustangs drop opener to Forestview

ELI PACHECO

Special to the LTN

Forestview’s 7-6 victory against East Lincoln on Friday night was the kind of game that appeals to a very specific audience: That of gritty, defensive football.

Cameron Jackson’s 40-yard interception return in the first half gave the Jaguars (1-0) all the points they needed in a home game that featured nine turnovers.

“If you like football, and it’s 7-6 on opening night and people are dog tired, the fans got their money’s worth,” Forestview coach Chris Medlin said afterward.

Jackson Moore’s interception — Forestview’s third of the night — ended East Lincoln’s final attempt to take the lead, with 48.2 seconds left.

Jackson’s interception return came one play after Forestview lost a fumble while driving past mid field. Jackson stepped in front of a pass to the flat and sprinted untouched for the score.

“They blitzed a little bit,” said Mustangs quarterback Chase Jones, who gave way to Justin Barnett after halftime. “We can get it. We just have to work on it more.”

The Mustangs (0-1) took a 6-0 lead on Christian Parks’ 76-yard run in the first. The drive began on East Lincoln’s 6. Parks broke through the left side of the line and won a footrace for the touchdown.

He’d gain just 1 more yard the rest of the way.

“They made some adjustments to try and cover him up, and we looked for other ways to go with it,” said East Lincoln coach David Lubowicz, making his debut in place of departed coach Mike Byus. “We’re learning.”

A failed two-point conversion pass proved costly to East Lincoln.

The Jaguars missed a chance to add to their lead just before halftime.

Forestview blocked a punt with less than 2 minutes until halftime and took over at the East Lincoln 33. A roughing-the-passer penalty on gave Forestview 1st-and-10 on the 15.

Jake Lee’s 13-yard pass to Jalen Neely-Baldwin put the ball on the East Lincoln 3 with 12.7 seconds to go. After a pass attempt to the end zone failed, East Lincoln blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt to run out the clock.

East Lincoln outgained Forestview 311-117. The Jaguars’ defense held them to two red-zone drives in the second half and zero points.

Lee finished 14-of-22 for 86 yards passing for Forestview.

“He’s gritty,” Medlin said of his quarterback. “He took some big hits. He’s tough. He kept fighting as well. The whole team – I can’t single out anybody – kept fighting all night long.”

Even with a one-point loss, East Lincoln left Gastonia with a defensive shutout.

“With the weather, the heat, how well they played defensively and how well we played defensively, I was so proud of the result,” Lubowicz said. “They got the pick 6, so our defense didn’t give up a score. That’s phenomenal. We’re going to build off of that.”

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN