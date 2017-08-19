Cramer rolls over Wolves

MIKE POWELL

Special to the LTN

CRAMERTON — Stuart Cramer coach Ben McMillan would not go so far as to label Friday’s 40-7 season-opening win over traditional power Lincolnton as the biggest in the school’s history.

But it has to rank up there as a watershed moment for a program that has been on the rise.

“It’s a big win for us, considering it’s the season opener and Lincolnton is a traditionally strong program,” McMillan said after the Storm’s surprisingly easy victory. “I think it shows how much we have improved. We still have a long way to go, but I am real proud of the effort of the guys tonight.”

The Storm opened the game in rousing fashion with Denorrian Lindsay’s historic 84-yard kickoff return, and they never let up.

The Cramer defense spent the evening disrupting Lincolnton’s offensive game plan, recording six quarterback sacks and forcing three fumbles, two of which set up the Storm offense for relatively short touchdown drives.

“The defense played exceptionally well throughout game. We forced some turnovers, and then we were able to capitalize on those opportunities,” McMillan said.

T.J. Leake, Adam Hannibal and Caleb Clemmer had fumble recoveries for Cramer, and the Storm defense held the Wolves to 135 yards in total offense.

In the running game, Kaiser Kayton rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown for Cramer, and sophomore Tyreese Morris scored twice and carried eight times for 74 yards.

According to McMillan, Lindsay’s game-opening play represents the first kickoff return for a touchdown in the school’s varsity football history.

The junior return specialist scooped up the kick at the 16, picked up some blocks, cut slightly to his right and ran untouched to the end zone, flashing breakaway speed.

“It feels good to make history, but I think this team wants this to make some history,” Lindsay said.

After the stunner to start the contest, Lincolnton seemed to recover a bit of its poise on the next series, mounting an 11-play drive that reached the Stuart Cramer 10-yard line before fizzling.

However, once the Storm defense held the Wolves on downs, Lincolnton was unable to mount another serious threat until Tyreke Hollis ran 23 yards on a reverse for a touchdown with 11:51 to play in the fourth quarter.

By that time, Cramer was cruising with a 40-0 lead.

Cramer had success with a two-platoon system at quarterback, using Luke Carpenter as the starter and Jaylen Rocquemore as the backup. Carpenter threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kendall Karr in the second quarter, taking advantage of blown secondary coverage by the Wolves

Rocquemore also looked good directing the offense, turning a quarterback keeper into a 20-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Image courtesy of John Clark / Special to thy LTN