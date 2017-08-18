Week 1 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The sweltering heat that comes with August can only mean one thing, and that would be that football season is here.

While part of the month so far has had some tolerable days, tonight’s opening games will be played in extreme heat and humidity. I sure hope that there’s plenty of water and Gatorade available for players, coaches and spectators.

On with the picks, which I doubt will be as hot as the weather.

DRAUGHN at WEST LINCOLN

Rebel coach Tom Sain leads me to believe that last year’s loss to Draughn left a bad taste in his mouth. Sain just don’t think his team performed quite like he expected that night. Tonight, Sain and “Rebel Nation” should have a much better feeling when this one winds down.

West Lincoln 28, Draughn 20

EAST LINCOLN at FORESTVIEW

There are lots of new faces in key places for both of these teams, including at quarterback for the Mustangs. If East Lincoln gets solid play at that position tonight, I like David Lubowicz’s chances of winning his first game as head coach of the Mustangs.

East Lincoln 21, Forestview 13

LINCOLNTON at STUART CRAMER

This is quite possibly the toughest game of the night to pick. It was week 11 before the Wolves suffered their first loss of the 2016 season, but if things don’t go well on offense tonight, they won’t get past week one unblemished.

Lincolnton 28, Cramer 24

BESSEMER CITY at CHERRYVILLE

These two rivals get the season started with a bang. These teams will meet twice this year in the regular season, with the final game of the season counting as the conference game. That doesn’t mean they won’t both go all out to win tonight though.

Bessemer City 28, Cherryville 27

MAIDEN at FRED T FOARD

The Blue Devils should start the season on a positive note tonight against the county-rival Tigers.

Maiden 31, Fred T. Foard 24

BANDYS at ST STEPHENS

I seem to have the new South Fork 2A conference winning a lot of games tonight. The trend continues with the Trojans.

Bandys 27, St. Stephens 21

BUNKER HILL at NEWTON-CONOVER

If the Red Devils are going to be good enough to win the South Fork, they better win this one.

Newton-Conover 42, Bunker Hill 14

SOUTH POINT at CREST

Defending 3A state champion Red Raiders open with a tough one.

South Point 28, Crest 17