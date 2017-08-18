Obituaries— 8-18-17

Hubert Bennett Mauney

CROUSE— Hubert Bennett Mauney, 83, formerly of Pleasant Grove Church Rd., died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at The Brian Center Lincolnton.

He was born on April 19, 1934 in Lincoln County to the late Grover and Lona Harvey Mauney. Mr. Mauney was a member of Crouse United Methodist Church and retired from La-Z-Boy with 45 years of service. He is remembered for his love of gospel music, making crafts, gardening, and was an animal lover, especially his Chihuahua dogs. Hubert proudly served as a charter member of the Crouse Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Gilbert Mauney; brothers, Glenn, Jim, Clyde, Frank, Joe Billy Mauney and sisters, Hazel Gantt, Inez Johnson, Ruby Gantt, Vergie Hefner, and Mabel Mauney.

Survivors include his children, Henry Lee Mauney of Crouse, Bennett G. Mauney (Donna) of Sherrills Ford, Betty Jean Huss (Gary) of Crouse, Libby M. Helms (Michael) of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Josh Mauney (Lindy) of Raleigh, Rebecca Mauney of Crouse, Bryan Huss (Amanda) of Duncan, SC, Sandy Boykin (Dale) of Mt. Holly, Heather Helms of Lincolnton, Dustin Helms (Sarah) of Lincolnton, Trent Mauney of Charlotte, and Melissa Mauney of Hillsborough; and ten great grandchildren, Tanner and Carter Heafner, Addie and Hayden Huss, Tyler, Emily, and Natalie Boykin, NoraLeigh and Hazel Grace Helms and Jason Douglas.

Funeral services will be held today, August 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Crouse United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends today at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln Co., 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092 or Crouse United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Crouse, NC 28033.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Mauney family.

Raimund Karl Grimm, Jr.

Raimund Karl Grimm, Jr., 43, of Denver passed away August 14, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Grimm family.

James Leroy Smith

James Leroy Smith, 79, of Lincolnton, and formerly of Dallas passed away August 15, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. August 19, 2017, at Alexis Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Smith family.

Amanda Faye Maxey Drum

Amanda Faye Maxey Drum, 36, of Newton passed away August 15, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. today at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. The family received friends August 17, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Drum/ Maxey family.

Charlotte Pitman Rhoton

Charlotte Pitman Rhoton, 59, of Denver passed away August 16, 2017.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Rhoton family.

Deborah Kay Phillips

Deborah Kay Phillips, 59, of Taylorsville passed away August 15, 2017.

A memorial service will be held this evening at 7 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Phillips family.

Cathy Elaine Henderson

Cathy Elaine Henderson, 52, of Catawba passed away August 15, 2017.

A Celebration Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Henderson family.

William ‘Bill’ Charles Jones

William “Bill” Charles Jones, 72, of Sherrills Ford passed away August 15, 2017.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Jones family.