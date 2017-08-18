High school football begins

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The high school football season gets underway tonight for three of the four Lincoln County Schools, but only one game on opening night will be played in the county.

West Lincoln will be at home to take on Draughn, while Lincolnton will travel to Stuart Cramer and East Lincoln goes on the road to Forestview as David Lubowicz makes his debut as head coach of the Mustangs.

After Forestview defeated East Lincoln the first five times they met, the Mustangs have had their number as of late, including a 28-3 win last season.

The East Lincoln defense, under the direction of Lubowicz who was then the defensive coordinator, held the Jaguars to six first downs and 177 yards of total offense, including just 109 rushing yards on 35 carries.

The Mustangs return nine of their 22 starters from a season ago, including five on the offensive side of the ball. Chase Jones, last year’s JV quarterback, takes over for the departed Marcus Graham.

For Forestview, 10 starters return, including six on defense from last year’s team that went 7-5 under head coach Chris Medlin. Medlin is entering his 11th season as coach of the Jaguars.

Lincolnton will be in Belmont tonight, but it’s not South Point that the Wolves will be taking on. This time, it’s the first ever meeting on the football field with Stuart Cramer. The Storm finished 7-5 in 2016, making the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Cramer returns quarterback Jaylen Rocquemore. Last season, Rocquemore threw for more than 900 yards for the Storm, while running for another 500-plus yards. Head coach Ben McMillan begins his fifth season at the helm.

Very few teams have as many questions to be answered as the Wolves do. Look for third-year head coach Ledford Gibson to split time at quarterback with seniors Tyreke Hollis and Terrell McClain.

Playing on Stuart Cramer’s field turf could accelerate Lincolnton’s speedy skill-position players.

West Lincoln will be the only county team playing on their home field tonight. The Rebels host Draughn in the season opener, with both teams eyeing a nonconference victory.

The Wildcats had just two wins in 2016, but one of those was a 27-14 season-opening win over West Lincoln, a game that has stuck with head coach Tom Sain.

Draughn will be young, with Will Copeland and Braxton Cox battling it out for the starting quarterback spot. Davantae Reid, Caleb Bias and Christian Campbell should get carries in the backfield for the Wildcats.

The Rebels will start junior Seth Willis at quarterback. Willis played linebacker for West Lincoln as a sophomore, and now moves to the offensive side with the graduation of Dallas Bridges.

Brandon Ikard, Nathan Hull and Tyler Cunningham give the Rebels experience in the backfield, and should see carries tonight.

The only local team not in action tonight is North Lincoln. The Knights will open next week at home against the Carolina Wildcats.

