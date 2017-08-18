Criminal Charges— 8-18-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Tasha Mai Lorenz, 35, of 2729 Banyon Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 15 with one count of failure to appear and probation violation.
- Roxanne Lee Gregory, 41, of 3650 Mosby Dr. in Greensboro was charged Aug. 15 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support.
- Tonya Marie Propst, 24, of 3914 Hwy. 127 South in Hickory was charged Aug. 15 with one count each of injury to real property, injury to personal property and first degree trespassing.
- Devon Eugene Reedy, 23, of 2418 Sun Valley Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 15 with two counts of failure to appear. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- April Lee Carpenter, 45, of 1830 17th St. Ne. in Hickory was charged Aug. 15 with three counts of civil order for arrest for child support.
- Angel Elizabeth Marie Moses, 28, of 5460 Stone Brook Dr. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 15 with one count each of alter/destroy/steal evidence of criminal conduct, possessing drug equipment/paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana that exceeds ½ oz. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
- Nicholas Eric Curtis, 18, of 730 Old Stubbs Rd. in Cherryville was charged Aug. 15 with one count of interference with electronic monitoring device.
- Arthur Joshua Houser, 27, of 2158 Lewis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 15 with one count each of selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance and possession and possession of schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Tyrone Matthew Rozzell, 46, of 437 10th Ave. Pl. NE. in Hickory was charged Aug. 15 with one count of common law robbery. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- James Timothy Johnson, 45, of 2425 Old Post Rd. in Shelby was charged Aug. 15 with one count each of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, breaking and entering buildings generally, felony larceny and possessing stolen goods. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Melissa Ann Williams, 36, of 733 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged Aug. 15 with one count of probation violation. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Timmy Franklin Cook, 53, of 3139 Candy Ln. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 15 with one count of assault on a minor under 12 years of age. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Katherine Lynne Bragg, 29, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 15 with one count each of possessing drug equipment/paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Justin Dru Bragg, 30, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 15 with one count each of possession drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- David Wayne Conn, 48, of 5665 King Wilkinson Rd. in Denver was charged Aug. 16 with one count of attempted murder.
- Ellis Shane Shuler, 37, of 816 Mutual Rd. D in Gastonia was charged Aug. 16 with three counts of failure to appear. A $28,500 secured bond was set.
- Chad Eric Lowman, 38, of 1166 Confederate Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 16 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $500 cash bond was set.
- Shawn Scott Bridle, 21, of 6567 Bopre Ln. in Denver was charged Aug. 16 with three counts of larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods; two counts each of breaking and entering buildings generally and failure to comply; one count each of first degree burglary and conspiracy. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Lee Eakes, 22, of 2659 Keener Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 16 with one count each of assault on a minor under 12 years of age and injury to personal property. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Dalton Pruitt, 20, of 1244 Oakbrook Ln. in Denver was charged Aug. 16 with one count each of simple assault/battery/affray and communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Rocky Lee Sronce, 38, of 1888 George Brown Rd. in Crouse was charged Aug. 16 with one count each of felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and preparation to commit burglary or housebreakings. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
