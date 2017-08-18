Around Town— 8-18-17

SATURDAY

Open House

Charity Christian School, located at 113 Charity Church Rd. in Lawndale will host an open house and orientation at 2 p.m. for grades K through 12th. For more information call (704) 419-4574.

Dinner-Dance

Gaston County Citizen’s Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas will host a Dinner-Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an admission of $10.00. Dinner is served at 6:15 p.m. For further information: 704-865-5663 or 704-517-5273.

Singing

Hull’s Grove Baptist, located at 6670 W. Hwy NC 27, Vale will host The August Lincoln County Singing Convention from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. If you have questions call 828-855-6414.

SUNDAY

Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held at Ingles Market, located at 2130 E. Main St. in Lincolnton from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Homecoming

Coral Park Baptist Church, located at 295 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton will be host a homecoming at 10:30 a.m. with the Heritage Quartet. Lunch will follow the service.

Luncheon

The Congregation of McKendree United Methodist, located at 3237 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a monthly community luncheon from 11:30am until 1p.m. Donation of $8.00 will go towards multiple Church Missions.

Homecoming

Southside Baptist Church, located at 1725 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Homecoming Service with special singing. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service with Pastor Tanner Mundy preaching. For more information call (704) 735-2418. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Homecoming

Rev. Jeff Kincaid and the congregation of Amity Baptist Church, located at 881 Amity Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host Homecoming at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lander Heafner preaching the morning message. A covered dish luncheon will follow in the fellowship building.